Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: $50K reward offered after USPS mail carrier robbed in NE Portland

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6Jh0_0lIfXulk00
Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, March 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. $50K reward offered after USPS mail carrier robbed in NE Portland

Officials announced Tuesday that a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who robbed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier last week in northeast Portland.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday near Northeast Church Street and Northeast 57th Avenue. The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, 6’2” and has a thin build. He was seen wearing a tan tracksuit with a hood, white tennis shoes and a yellow disposable surgical mask.

Anyone who sees the suspect should not attempt to apprehend him themselves, according to USPS. They should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3988904. All information provided will be kept confidential.

2. Silicon Valley Bank collapse hits Portland, Vancouver businesses

After Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last Friday, businesses around the country, including in Portland and Vancouver, are reeling. It’s the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Slumberkins, a Vancouver-based company that sells stuffed animals and corresponding books about mental health for kids, worried they’d have to close up shop because of the bank closure.

“To face the reality of what that actually means is really scary,” co-founder Kelly Oriard said. “Because we have put our hearts and souls into this business and built it for seven years and the majority of our capital was in that bank.”

“Our team had already made the request to transfer funds out of the bank,” co-founder Callie Christensen said. “And so, we were in limbo over - will they show up? Will they not show up? Did we get them out in time? Did we not?”

The two are still waiting to hear. While Silicon Valley Bank mostly served tech start-ups, they also served small business start-ups like Slumberkins and A Kids Co. - a Portland-based children’s book company. The bank also helped fund operations for around 10-20% of Washington wineries and some smaller producers in Oregon.

3. Portland's Worst Day of the Year Ride returns on Sunday

Portland cyclists are proving that they can ride a bike in even the grimiest of weather at the upcoming Worst Day of the Year Ride on Sunday. Every year, the ride is scheduled for what’s expected to be the worst weather day of the year. This year, that day is supposedly Sunday, March 19.

The annual event brings the bikers to the Lucky Labrador Brew Pub in southeast Portland, where many will start and finish their rides. The main route to and from the brew pub is 15 miles long and mostly flat, but cyclists can also opt for 24-, 34-, 41-, 30- or 48-mile-long routes.

In true Portland spirit, participants are also invited to take part in a costume contest that has four categories: Elaborate, weather-themed, group or punniest.

Registration for the event is now open and costs $54.95. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, a performance from Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers, admission to the half-time party at Breakside Brewing, use of a photo booth and five-tier chocolate fountain and access to the after-party at Lucky Labrador.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# USPS# Silicon Valley Bank# Weather# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
4K followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Second weekend of Irish Festival kicks off at Kells for St. Patrick's Day and more

Photo by(Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and Happy St. Patrick's Day! It's Friday, March 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Paddy's attempting to break world record on St. Patrick's Day

Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, March 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Port of Portland investigating after 2 people killed at Embassy Suites near PDX

Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, March 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Oregon leaders prepared to fight federal lawsuit aimed at banning key abortion pill & more news

Photo by(Phil Walter/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, March 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Franklin High School cancels classes on Friday, Shamrock Run returns this weekend

Photo by(Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, March 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: One person seriously injured after fire breaks out in makeshift tunnels under Steel Bridge onramp

Photo by(Portland Fire & Rescue) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, March 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Dark web 'Narcoboss' guilty in 3 fentanyl overdoses, 2 deaths in Portland

Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, March 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Oregon House passes bill increasing access to naloxone and more

Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, March 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Belmont goats moved as city plans to build Safe Rest Village along Peninsula Crossing Trail

Photo by(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, March 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregon braces for impact of 'tranq' drug Xylazine, OHA lifting mask mandate in health care settings

Photo by(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, March 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Local taqueria opens second location in effort to revitalize Portland's Old Town neighborhood

Photo by(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, March 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Multnomah County, OR

Wednesday in Portland: A second person dies from suspected hypothermia in Multnomah County

Photo by(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, March 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Shoplifting detail leads to 20 arrests, $3,700 in shoplifted items recovered in Clackamas County

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Washington County opening warming shelters Tuesday amid more snow in the forecast.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Damian Lillard sets career, Blazers record in win against Houston Rockets

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Feb. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. One man dead, another critically injured in NE Portland shooting.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Police arrest suspect accused of murdering 71-year-old man in Oregon City and more news

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police arrest suspect accused of murdering 71-year-old man in Oregon City.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Drivers trapped overnight on roadways after heavy snow hits Portland area

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Feb. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Drivers trapped overnight on roadways after heavy snow hits Portland.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Local man sentenced to federal prison after punching postal worker, stealing mail

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man sentenced to federal prison after punching USPS worker, stealing mail.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPS leaders apologize to 'entire African American community' after racist attack against student

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPS officials apologize to 'entire African American community' for not alerting all families in district of racist attack against student.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Megalodon teeth, cocaine, a human foot and more wash up on Florida's coast + more stories from the Sunshine State

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on weird things that have washed up on Florida's coastline, a great family outing on Anna Maria Island, Wine Spectator's wine tasting event coming to South Florida soon and more.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy