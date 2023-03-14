Tuesday in Portland: $50K reward offered after USPS mail carrier robbed in NE Portland

Photo by (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, March 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. $50K reward offered after USPS mail carrier robbed in NE Portland

Officials announced Tuesday that a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who robbed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier last week in northeast Portland.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday near Northeast Church Street and Northeast 57th Avenue. The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, 6’2” and has a thin build. He was seen wearing a tan tracksuit with a hood, white tennis shoes and a yellow disposable surgical mask.

Anyone who sees the suspect should not attempt to apprehend him themselves, according to USPS. They should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3988904. All information provided will be kept confidential.

2. Silicon Valley Bank collapse hits Portland, Vancouver businesses

After Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last Friday, businesses around the country, including in Portland and Vancouver, are reeling. It’s the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Slumberkins, a Vancouver-based company that sells stuffed animals and corresponding books about mental health for kids, worried they’d have to close up shop because of the bank closure.

“To face the reality of what that actually means is really scary,” co-founder Kelly Oriard said. “Because we have put our hearts and souls into this business and built it for seven years and the majority of our capital was in that bank.”

“Our team had already made the request to transfer funds out of the bank,” co-founder Callie Christensen said. “And so, we were in limbo over - will they show up? Will they not show up? Did we get them out in time? Did we not?”

The two are still waiting to hear. While Silicon Valley Bank mostly served tech start-ups, they also served small business start-ups like Slumberkins and A Kids Co. - a Portland-based children’s book company. The bank also helped fund operations for around 10-20% of Washington wineries and some smaller producers in Oregon.

3. Portland's Worst Day of the Year Ride returns on Sunday

Portland cyclists are proving that they can ride a bike in even the grimiest of weather at the upcoming Worst Day of the Year Ride on Sunday. Every year, the ride is scheduled for what’s expected to be the worst weather day of the year. This year, that day is supposedly Sunday, March 19.

The annual event brings the bikers to the Lucky Labrador Brew Pub in southeast Portland, where many will start and finish their rides. The main route to and from the brew pub is 15 miles long and mostly flat, but cyclists can also opt for 24-, 34-, 41-, 30- or 48-mile-long routes.

In true Portland spirit, participants are also invited to take part in a costume contest that has four categories: Elaborate, weather-themed, group or punniest.

Registration for the event is now open and costs $54.95. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, a performance from Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers, admission to the half-time party at Breakside Brewing, use of a photo booth and five-tier chocolate fountain and access to the after-party at Lucky Labrador.

More Portland News: