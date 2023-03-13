Monday in Portland: Oregon leaders prepared to fight federal lawsuit aimed at banning key abortion pill & more news

Photo by (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, March 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Investigation underway after man found dead in street in Hazelwood neighborhood

Portland police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Hazelwood neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded to a welfare check for a person lying in the street near the intersection of Southeast 141st Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street around 3:30 a.m. Police said officers at the scene found a man who was dead.

Police have not released any information on how the man died. They said the medical examiner will determine cause of death. Detectives with PPB’s Homicide Unit have responded to the scene for an investigation.

2. Oregon leaders prepared to fight lawsuit aimed at banning key abortion pill

On Sunday, Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum joined health care professionals and abortion advocates in southeast Portland to speak out against a federal lawsuit aiming to end the distribution of mifepristone, an abortion medication.

An anti-abortion group sued the Food and Drug Administration last fall, hoping to reverse the agency’s approval of abortion pills by raising issues with the process used to evaluate the drug’s safety.

“Taking [mifepristone] off the market would significantly compromise abortion access all across the country, including in places like Oregon, California, New York and other states that have secured abortion access all these 50 years,” Rosenblum said.

Oregon’s attorney general and others are prepared to move forward with legal action. In the meantime, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers in Oregon vowed to continue providing access to abortion services.

3. PPS renames central office to honor first Black superintendent

The Portland Public School Central Office was officially renamed to honor Dr. Matthew Prophet, Portland’s first Black superintendent, over the weekend. On Saturday, staff and community members gathered to celebrate Dr. Prophet’s legacy and officially rename the office. The name change comes after a push from educators, who brought the idea to the school board in September 2022.

During his time as superintendent, Prophet worked to increase diversity in school staff, including custodial and administrative positions, so it reflected the students and communities in Portland Public Schools.

