Friday in Portland: Franklin High School cancels classes on Friday, Shamrock Run returns this weekend

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, March 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Authorities release footage of murder suspect escaping from Washington County courthouse in February

Authorities have released security footage of a murder suspect’s escape from a Washington County courthouse on Feb. 27 during jury selection. Edi Villalobos, 28, faces several charges, including second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, after allegedly stabbing two people and killing one of them in April 2021.

Officials said jury selection was taking place when Villalobos’ attempted to escape. The jury was out of the room on a break and he had just been taken to the bathroom. Sgt. Danny DiPietro said Villalobos was put in restraints before going to the bathroom, but they were removed once he returned to the courtroom, as required by Oregon law. Seconds after his restraints were removed, Villalobos bolted from the first-floor courtroom and out the front door of the building.

Deputies searched for the suspect using drones, K-9 units and the Hillsboro Police Department. Residents were asked to shelter in place during the search. After being tipped off by a neighbor, officers found Villalobos hiding under a blanket in an empty apartment he had forced his way into. He’ll now face new charges related to the escape.

2. Franklin High School cancels classes after reports of shots fired

Classes at Franklin High School were canceled on Friday after reports of shots fired near the school in southeast Portland on Thursday. Portland police said school administrators heard what they believed to be shots fired. Out of an abundance of caution they ordered a “secure the perimeter” for both Franklin High School and Atkinson Elementary School, and called 911.

Police located a shooting scene in the South Tabor neighborhood near the high school but no arrests were made. No students or staff were injured.

Counselors will be available Friday afternoon for students who want to talk. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact PPB’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

3. Shamrock Run returns this weekend, partners with Kells for St. Patrick's Day celebration

The 45th annual Shamrock Run returns to Portland this Sunday and more than 20,000 runners are expected to participate ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. Kells Irish Pub will be at the waterfront on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s run.

“This whole weekend is going to be an epic celebration down at the waterfront,” Shamrock Run Community Manager Alex Jee said. “We’re celebrating with our friends Kells Restaurant and Pub, and as we know, Kells throws a really good party.”

The Shamrock Run includes several race options such as a 5K, 8K, half marathon and a Leprechaun Lap for kids 10 and under. The race has partnered with OHSU Doernbecher for over 20 years, raising $600,000 for the charity.

