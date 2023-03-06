Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Belmont goats moved as city plans to build Safe Rest Village along Peninsula Crossing Trail

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, March 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Man seriously injured in early morning shooting in NE Portland

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a shooting early Monday morning left one man seriously injured. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene for an investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at (503)823-2087 or brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-59056.

2. Ridwell rolling out new program aimed at multi-layered plastics

Thanks to recycling company Ridwell, Portlanders will soon be able to recycle multi-layered plastics commonly used in packaging. This kind of packaging is often found in resealable food bags, frozen food bags, plastic candy wrappers or plastic bags for dry pet food.

“It’s notoriously difficult to recycle because of that mix of different plastic materials and those plastics have varying melting temperatures and are difficult to have it easily melted down to reusable components,” Ridwell Portland Manager Taylor Loewen said.

Ridwell is working with Arch Light, which focuses on plastics that normally go to the landfill, for the new program. Arch Light will take the multi-layered plastics and use a high-grade manufacturing process to turn it into micro-plastic-free artificial stone that can be used to support plants for ponding and hydroponic gravel, according to Loewen.

Ridwell’s new program will be rolled out in April and Portlanders can sign up through their website.

3. Belmont goats moved as city plans to build Peninsula Crossing Trail Safe Rest Village site

On Sunday, the Belmont goats were moved into a new pen in north Portland. It’s the latest phase in the building of a new Safe Rest Village site along the Peninsula Crossing Trail, an area known for dangerous homeless camps and the Belmont goats.

The goats were moved about 100 feet away into a fenced area that used to be an overrun homeless encampment. They weren't the only ones who had to leave the area.

“They just came in cleared us out from over here kind of on a short notice apparently, we won’t be able to stay here either,” Terrance Freeman, one of the many homeless people who have camped along the Peninsula Crossing Trail for years, told KGW. A spokesperson for the Safe Rest Villages said more camps will have to be cleared.

“People that were living in the encampment next to us were not offered an opportunity to apply for the space that’s going to be here, and I have actively spoken about why I feel that was unkind and uncaring,” Robin Casey, who works with the Belmont goats, said.

The city will soon begin building the Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village. A spokesperson said outreach teams have been meeting with the homeless people camped along the Peninsula Crossing Trail for months. Some of the homeless people have camped there for years and said they want a spot in the Village. The spokesperson said they understand that but can’t guarantee anyone a spot.

# Portland Police Bureau# Crime# Safe Rest Village# Homelessness# Ridwell

