Friday in Portland: Oregon braces for impact of 'tranq' drug Xylazine, OHA lifting mask mandate in health care settings

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, March 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Oregon prepares for impact of 'tranq' drug Xylazine as FDA cracks down

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week that it’s cracking down on illegal imports of Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, also known by its street name “tranq.” It’s most often used as an adulterant with fentanyl and users are often unaware they’re taking it. Some evidence suggests the drug may cause users to become sleepier and more prone to overdoses, and may be responsible for minor to severe skin wounds.

Dr. Amanda Risser, a senior medical director of substance use disorder services at Central City Concern in Portland, says Xylazine does not appear to have reached Oregon’s drug supply in the same way it’s gripped other states. She said she’s only heard of two possible but unconfirmed cases in Oregon.

According to a Drug Enforcement Agency Joint Intelligence report published last October, Xylazine appears to be following that same path across the U.S. that fentanyl did, starting in the northeast before spreading to the south, then to the west.

2. OHA lifting mask mandate for health care facilities starting April 3

Starting April 3, the Oregon Health Authority is lifting the statewide requirement to wear face masks in health care facilities. This will apply to workers, patients and visitors. Health care facilities include “hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, complementary and alternative medicine locations,” according to OHA.

The mask requirement was started in August 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from recent weeks shows the three respiratory illnesses that caused a surge in hospital visits last fall have started to decrease.

3. Black Restaurant Week returns after snowy delay

Black Restaurant Week is back in full swing after last week’s historic snowstorm caused delays. The annual event was scheduled to start on Feb. 24, just two days after Portland received nearly 11 inches of snow.

The event celebrates the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine, and showcases Black-owned restaurants across the region. The festival will now run through Sunday.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

