Thursday in Portland: Local taqueria opens second location in effort to revitalize Portland's Old Town neighborhood

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, March 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. U.S. Marshals arrest man for alleged role in July 2022 homicide in NE Portland

A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges for his involvement in a July 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of one woman in northeast Portland. Isai (Issac) Ramos Damian, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue on the night of July 6. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot and injured. The suspect, or suspects, fled before officers arrived. No arrests were made at the time.

The woman, who died from a gunshot wound, was later identified as 42-year-old Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez. The Medical Examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide. The second victim, an unidentified male, was shot in his “lower extremities” and later released from the hospital.

Ramos Damian was arrested in Gresham by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on an arrest warrant for Mendoza-Hernandez’s murder. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

2. Portland taqueria opening second location to help revitalize Old Town neighborhood

Fabo’s Tacos has announced it will open a second location in Portland’s Old Town this weekend. Fabian Rosas, co-owner of the popular taqueria, said the new location is intentional. He wants to help revitalize the Old Town neighborhood.

“This area is not dead. It still has a lot of potential to return to what it used to be,” Fabian told KGW. “I remember on Saturdays when we would walk to the Saturday market. I remember we had the flower shop there off of Couch and 4th.”

He continued, “You know, people say there is drug use and stuff like that but you see that everywhere. I feel like people kind of take time to point the finger at Old Town but it’s not as bad as people think it is.”

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Old Town hard and many businesses were faced with the choice to close their doors or relocate. Rosas said he hopes other businesses will follow his lead and think about the future of this part of town. The second Fabo’s Tacos location will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

3. Portland distillery launches grant in honor of Women's History Month

A Portland-based, woman-owned distillery is kicking off Women’s History Month with a grant competition that will benefit one female-identifying or non-binary business owner on the West Coast. Freeland Spirits has partnered with national nonprofit Regarding Her to launch the Freeland Spirits Business Development Grant. The $10,000 grant will go toward one woman in Oregon, California or Washington that is starting their own food or beverage business.

According to the Accion Opportunity Fund, “While women employ over 9 million Americans and own about 42% of all firms in the U.S., they only receive about 4% of all conventional small business loan dollars - and only about 2% of venture capital.”

The grant application opened on Wednesday and closes on Friday, March 10. After it closes, Regarding Her will look through the applications before collaborating with Freeland Spirits to choose the winner.

