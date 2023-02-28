Tuesday in Portland: Shoplifting detail leads to 20 arrests, $3,700 in shoplifted items recovered in Clackamas County

Photo by (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Washington County opening warming shelters Tuesday amid more snow in the forecast

With more snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Washington County announced it will be opening warming centers later this afternoon. The Salvation Army Building in Hillsboro will be open starting at 4 p.m. TriMet route 57 takes riders to this shelter.

The Beaverton Community Center will also be open and can be reached by TriMet routes 52, 76 and 78. Anyone who needs a ride to a shelter can call 503-846-4722.

More information on Washington County warming shelters can be found on the county’s website.

2. 20 people arrested, $3,700 in shoplifted items recovered in Clackamas County

A shoplifting detail involving multiple law enforcement agencies last week resulted in the arrests of 20 people and recovered more than $3,700 in goods stolen from retailers. The detail on Feb. 24 not only led to the 20 arrests, but authorities said they also cleared six outstanding warrants.

The six people with outstanding warrants are Todd Anthony Billinghurst, 43; Thomas Allen Piatt, 47; Nicholas Alin Speck, 36; Rusty Shane Sturgill, 35; Amy Michelle McClure, 37; and Erroll Randll Herndon, 48. All but Herndon face new theft charges, and Herndon now faces meth possession and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office worked with investigators from Tigard, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie and Canby. It’s the fourth shoplifting detail in the county since October 2022.

3. IHOP offering free pancakes on National Pancake Day

Tuesday is National Pancake Day and IHOP is giving out a free short stack of its famous buttermilk pancakes. The free pancakes will be available to dine-in customers only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating restaurants. Customers can claim one free short stack of three buttermilk pancakes.

IHOP’s loyalty members can also receive twice the amount of “PanCoins” for any additional menu items purchased on National Pancake Day. The “PanCoin” is a “crypto pancake,” according to IHOP. Three coins can be traded for a short stack of three pancakes or other items. Every $5 spent earns customers on “PanCoin.”

This year is IHOP’s 17th National Pancake Day celebration. Since the restaurant’s first celebration in 2006, IHOP and its customers have raised more than $30 million for children’s hospitals nationwide.

