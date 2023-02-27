Monday in Portland: Damian Lillard sets career, Blazers record in win against Houston Rockets

Photo by (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Feb. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. One man dead, another critically injured in NE Portland shooting

One man is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting early Sunday in northeast Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood. Neighbors described more than a dozen police cars blocking the streets as they responded to the shooting, which occurred around 3:20 a.m.

Portland police went door-to-door on Sunday morning, looking for evidence and video of the crime. Officers said no arrests had been made and at this time they weren’t searching for a suspect. PPB said the man who was critically injured was taken to a hospital.

There have been eight homicides in Portland so far this year. If PPB determines this shooting to be a homicide, it would be the ninth. This time last year, there were 18 homicides.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 and reference case number 23-52041.

2. Damian Lillard sets career, franchise record in win against Houston Rockets

On Sunday night, Damian Lillard set franchise and career marks with 71 points - tied for the most in the NBA this season - and 13 3-pointers in the Trail Blazers’ 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets. The celebration surrounding the record-breaking performance was short-lived, as Lillard was summoned for a drug test following the game. It turns out, the seven-time All-Star is afraid of needles.

“I know I’ve got a lot of tattoos, but when you’re doing a blood draw, it’s different from tattoos. It brought me down from here to the floor,” Lillard said, gesturing with his hand raised then dropping it.

Lillard broke his own franchise record of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left. This also topped his previous career records for 3s, which was 11.

“It really, really was a masterful performance,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “It was a piece of art. That was incredible.”

3. Person critically burned, apartment damaged in SE Portland fire

A fire on Sunday morning heavily damaged an apartment on Southeast 152nd Avenue near Division Street, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from a second-floor apartment at the Kimberly Court apartments around 8 a.m. They quickly began working to extinguish the flames.

One person was found with critical burn injuries and transported by ambulance to a hospital. A fire investigator is currently looking into the cause of the blaze.

