Friday in Portland: Police arrest suspect accused of murdering 71-year-old man in Oregon City and more news

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Police arrest suspect accused of murdering 71-year-old man in Oregon City

On Thursday, Portland police arrested a suspect accused of killing a 71-year-old man in Oregon City on Wednesday. Mason Estabrook, 29, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked into Clackamas County Jail.

According to Oregon City Police, officers responded to a death investigation in the 900 block of Josephine Street around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday and found a dead man inside the residence. The death was later determined to be a homicide, police said.

Estabrook was arrested around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Northeast Davis Street in Portland. He was turned over to Oregon City detectives before being put in jail. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

2. ODOT urges drivers to avoid travel until conditions improve

Following this week’s record snowstorm, the Oregon Department of Transportation is again urging drivers to avoid traveling on roads Friday morning until conditions improve. There have been no major traffic issues reported, but several highways and neighborhood streets remain icy. Temperatures overnight stayed below freezing, meaning snow or slush may have refroze.

“Expect icy roads throughout the area. Avoid travel until conditions improve if you can. Otherwise, be prepared for difficult driving conditions and have supplies in your vehicle in case you encounter major delays,” ODOT tweeted.

Crews have been treating roads and responding to incidents. For updated road conditions, check TripCheck.

3. Portland Timbers postpone season opener until Monday due to snow

Following Portland’s record snowstorm, the Portland Timbers have postponed their season opener against Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park until Monday. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday.

Tickets purchased for Saturday’s match will be honored for Monday’s match. The snow has prompted cancellations around the region after nearly 11 inches fell overnight Wednesday.

