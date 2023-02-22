Wednesday in Portland: Local man sentenced to federal prison after punching postal worker, stealing mail

Photo by (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland man sentenced to federal prison after punching USPS worker, stealing mail

A Portland man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for punching a U.S. Postal Service worker and stealing several trays of mail from the post office. Dellmon Timmy Smith, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Smith - who has a criminal history spanning decades - entered a back door of the Creston U.S. Post Office on Southeast Foster Road. He pushed past an employee, grabbed two trays of mail and fled the post office. The employee yelled for help and several other workers chased Smith down the street.

When the first worker caught up to Smith, he dropped the mail, reached into the waistband of his pants and allegedly threatened the employee, saying, “I have a gun, I’m going to shoot you.” As two other employees caught up, Smith turned around and punched one of them in the face before falling to the ground. The employees took photos of Smith, took back the stolen mail and returned to the post office.

Smith was later identified and arrested. A federal grand jury in Portland charged him with mail theft and assault on a federal officer on June 22, 2022. He pled guilty to the assault charge on Nov. 28, 2022.

2. Portland's Avi Gupta wins on 'Jeopardy!' reunion show

Portland’s Avi Gupta is winning again on “Jeopardy!” Gupta returned to the show for its High School Reunion Tournament on Tuesday, making a major comeback by answering correctly in Final Jeopardy and winning the game after the leader failed to answer correctly. He’s now advanced to the semifinals. Quarterfinals continue this week and next, and semifinals will be March 3-7. The finals will be March 8-9.

Gupta, 21 and a Catlin Gabel School graduate, and now a senior at Stanford, won the show’s 2019 high school tournament, winning $100,000. In describing what he did with his previous winnings, Gupta said he helped raise money for the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University in honor of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and later died.

3. Man found dead in Happy Valley apartment fire was killed

The Oregon state medical examiner announced Tuesday that someone killed a man found dead inside a burning apartment building last week. Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Avana at Happy Valley Apartments on Southeast Causey Avenue last Thursday. Firefighters discovered the body of 35-year-old Jeremy Paul Kellogg and called the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kellogg was frequently in downtown Portland and sometimes went by the nickname “Billy.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case #23-003463.

