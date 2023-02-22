Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Local man sentenced to federal prison after punching postal worker, stealing mail

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbwST_0kw8mBrH00
Photo by(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland man sentenced to federal prison after punching USPS worker, stealing mail

A Portland man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for punching a U.S. Postal Service worker and stealing several trays of mail from the post office. Dellmon Timmy Smith, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Smith - who has a criminal history spanning decades - entered a back door of the Creston U.S. Post Office on Southeast Foster Road. He pushed past an employee, grabbed two trays of mail and fled the post office. The employee yelled for help and several other workers chased Smith down the street.

When the first worker caught up to Smith, he dropped the mail, reached into the waistband of his pants and allegedly threatened the employee, saying, “I have a gun, I’m going to shoot you.” As two other employees caught up, Smith turned around and punched one of them in the face before falling to the ground. The employees took photos of Smith, took back the stolen mail and returned to the post office.

Smith was later identified and arrested. A federal grand jury in Portland charged him with mail theft and assault on a federal officer on June 22, 2022. He pled guilty to the assault charge on Nov. 28, 2022.

2. Portland's Avi Gupta wins on 'Jeopardy!' reunion show

Portland’s Avi Gupta is winning again on “Jeopardy!” Gupta returned to the show for its High School Reunion Tournament on Tuesday, making a major comeback by answering correctly in Final Jeopardy and winning the game after the leader failed to answer correctly. He’s now advanced to the semifinals. Quarterfinals continue this week and next, and semifinals will be March 3-7. The finals will be March 8-9.

Gupta, 21 and a Catlin Gabel School graduate, and now a senior at Stanford, won the show’s 2019 high school tournament, winning $100,000. In describing what he did with his previous winnings, Gupta said he helped raise money for the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University in honor of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and later died.

3. Man found dead in Happy Valley apartment fire was killed

The Oregon state medical examiner announced Tuesday that someone killed a man found dead inside a burning apartment building last week. Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Avana at Happy Valley Apartments on Southeast Causey Avenue last Thursday. Firefighters discovered the body of 35-year-old Jeremy Paul Kellogg and called the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kellogg was frequently in downtown Portland and sometimes went by the nickname “Billy.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case #23-003463.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# United State Postal Service# Crime# Jeopardy# Entertainment

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
4K followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Shoplifting detail leads to 20 arrests, $3,700 in shoplifted items recovered in Clackamas County

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Washington County opening warming shelters Tuesday amid more snow in the forecast.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Damian Lillard sets career, Blazers record in win against Houston Rockets

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Feb. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. One man dead, another critically injured in NE Portland shooting.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Police arrest suspect accused of murdering 71-year-old man in Oregon City and more news

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police arrest suspect accused of murdering 71-year-old man in Oregon City.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Drivers trapped overnight on roadways after heavy snow hits Portland area

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Feb. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Drivers trapped overnight on roadways after heavy snow hits Portland.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPS leaders apologize to 'entire African American community' after racist attack against student

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPS officials apologize to 'entire African American community' for not alerting all families in district of racist attack against student.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Megalodon teeth, cocaine, a human foot and more wash up on Florida's coast + more stories from the Sunshine State

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on weird things that have washed up on Florida's coastline, a great family outing on Anna Maria Island, Wine Spectator's wine tasting event coming to South Florida soon and more.

Read full story
31 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Tigard High School closed Friday following 'a threat of violence' to the school and more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Tigard High School closed Friday following shooting threat.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Police arrest man accused of multiple knife attacks against women in SE Portland

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Feb. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police arrest man accused of multiple knife attacks against women.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: TriMet bus crash in NE Portland kills pedestrian and more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. CCSO deputies shoot at suspects near Wilsonville Town Center following high-speed chase.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: City sees dramatic increase in drug needle litter and more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees dramatic increase in drug needle litter.

Read full story
14 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Stabbing death in SE Portland ruled a suicide, snow expected Monday night

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Feb. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Snow is coming to Portland and surrounding areas Monday night.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on the five performers just added to the Florida Strawberry Festival lineup, beachside dining in Central Florida, a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant coming to Delray Beach and more.

Read full story
14 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.

Read full story
28 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera free

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Feb. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Salem PD requiring body cameras, Portland officers still camera free.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.

Read full story
105 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, Turkey

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland-based Mercy Corps helping victims after deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, Turkey.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strike

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Feb. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland, city laborers reach tentative agreement to end strike.

Read full story

Maya's Cookies launches 2023 collection honoring contributions of Black women and more Black History Month stories

Black History Month is an annual celebration that occurs every February and recognizes the achievements of African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also designate a month to celebrating Black history.

Read full story
1268 comments
Orlando, FL

World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine State

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on FuelFest returning to West Palm Beach later this month, swimming with dolphins in St. Augustine, the world's largest bounce house coming to Orlando and more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy