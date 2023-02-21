Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPS leaders apologize to 'entire African American community' after racist attack against student

Photo by(Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PPS officials apologize to 'entire African American community' for not alerting all families in district of racist attack against student

Last Friday, Portland Public Schools issued a “wholehearted” apology to “the entire African American community” for failing to alert all the district’s students and parents that a student at West Sylvan Middle School had been subject to a racist attack at school.

In January, two eighth-graders tied a Black student’s hands behind his back, forced him face down on a hallway floor and pushed a knee into his back, mimicking the police murder of George Floyd in 2020. According to the district, both attackers were subsequently expelled from the middle school. The boy’s parents urged PPS officials to alert families districtwide, but officials told the family that federal privacy rules prohibited them from doing so. The West Sylvan principal sent a notice to families at the school.

School board members and Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero acknowledged last week that they made the wrong call, releasing a statement that said in part, “This incident deserved to be raised to our broader community. Doing so would have been consistent with our commitment to teaching, modeling and living by antiracist values.”

2. Project RED bringing Narcan, other supplies to local businesses

The fentanyl and opioid crisis continues to grip Portland and some are looking into proactive approaches to prevent overdoses, including equipping bars and restaurants with Narcan. Project RED - which stands for reduction, education and distribution - is a new overdose prevention initiative aimed at supplying locations around Portland with overdose medications.

“It is built with the intention of mass distribution and accessibility to Narcan, this life-saving medicine that I think more people should be aware of and trained how to use,” Ellen Wirshup, the Project RED program manager, told KOIN.

The program, run with the Alano Club of Portland, brings Narcan and other supplies like CPR kits to restaurants and bars, entertainment venues and even local schools. The hope is to create awareness of the opioid epidemic and teach people how to recognize signs of an overdose so they can jump into action when it’s happening.

3. Snow could be coming to Portland this week

Portland could see some snow this week. Beginning Tuesday, a system moving south into the Pacific Northwest from Alaska will hit Oregon and Washington with wintry precipitation and strong winds. Portland will see rain showers Tuesday, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, some thunderstorms may produce hail that could quickly accumulate on surfaces.

Snow levels are expected to fall about 1,500 feet later Tuesday. Oregon Department of Transportation road cameras showed snow falling along pass level roads early Tuesday. Portland’s first chance of seeing falling snow will occur overnight Tuesday. As of now, Portland has about a 30-50% chance of racking up around an inch of snow by late Wednesday morning.

