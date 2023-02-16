Thursday in Portland: Police arrest man accused of multiple knife attacks against women in SE Portland

Photo by (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Feb. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland police arrest man accused of multiple knife attacks against women

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect wanted in the case of four assaults against women, three of which resulted in knife injuries. Christopher Luchini, 27, was arrested at the Market of Choice grocery store on Southeast 10th and Belmont Street where he worked. The arrest came after surveillance videos confirmed Luchini as the suspect. Police said they found property belonging to Luchini that connected him to the assaults when they served a search warrant.

All four of the attacks occurred near Southeast 10th and Belmont between Jan. 12 and Feb. 7. Luchini was arraigned on three counts of second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s due back in court on Feb. 24.

Police believe there may be other victims in this case. Anyone who believes they were assaulted by Luchini or has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Carlos Ibarra at carlos.ibarra@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-3333.

2. More battery-powered buses are coming to the Portland area

More battery-powered buses are coming to the Portland area soon and Beaverton is where they’re starting. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici secured millions of dollars in funding for Northwest Oregon through a federal spending bill. On Wednesday, she ceremonially gave the group a check for $5 million to add more charging stations for the new battery-powered buses.

With the $5 million, TriMet will expand the number of bus charging stations at its Merlo garage in Beaverton and its Powell bus facility in southeast Portland. TriMet currently has 10 electric buses in its fleet. This fall, it will receive its first bulk order of 24 long-range electric buses.

TriMet’s goal is to have a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040 and reduce its operations to net-zero emissions by 2050.

3. 'Take a duck, leave a duck': NE Portland's sidewalk duck exchange enters 12th year

Rubber duckies first appeared on Coley Lehman’s sidewalk at Northeast 14th Place in 2011. After a birthday party at a swimming pool for their 2-year-old, the family left the leftover rubber duck party favors on the concrete steps in front of their house with an invitation written in chalk, “Take a duck.” Then something happened.

“Somebody took two, but left one bigger in exchange,” Lehman told The Oregonian. “So we changed it, in chalk, to ‘Take a duck, leave a duck,’ and it just sort of grew from there.”

Nowadays, the cycle of ducks arriving and departing from the steps continues daily. People have left all sorts of duck-related tributes, including books, art and even duck-printed toilet paper. Even when Lehman and her family moved to New York for two years, the duck exchange continued under the renters’ care.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lehman created an Instagram page for the Sidewalk Ducks, which now has followers from around the world. The ducks are one of dozens of small installations and exchanges in Portland neighborhoods. Find more “Sidewalk Joy” locations at bit.ly/sidewalkjoy.

More Portland News: