Wednesday in Portland: TriMet bus crash in NE Portland kills pedestrian and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. CCSO deputies shoot at suspects near Wilsonville Town Center following high-speed chase

A high-speed chase in Clackamas County on Tuesday ended with sheriff’s deputies shooting at the suspect vehicle in Wilsonville. There was a heavy police presence surrounding the area of the shooting, near Wilsonville Town Center, at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Town Center Loop East.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a stolen vehicle near that intersection around 12:30 p.m. There were two people in the car and at least one of them was armed. There was an “exchange of gunfire” and both people in the car were hit, according to CCSO. No deputies were hurt, but bullets did strike a patrol car.

Deputies at the scene began first aid on the two suspects until paramedics arrived. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The shooting followed a high-speed chase through Wilsonville. Video shared with KGW shows police chasing a gold-colored car, which appears to be the same car at the shooting scene.

The Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team, led by Oregon State Police and Milwaukie Police detectives, is investigating the incident. The deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave.

2. TriMet bus crash in NE Portland kills pedestrian

A man was killed after being struck by a TriMet bus driver in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office transit officers responded to reports of the crash at Northeast Pacific Street near 99th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Responding officers found the man dead at the scene. Officials have not identified the victim.

There was one passenger on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured. The bus driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to the sheriff’s office.

3. Portland commissioner temporarily halts distribution of tents, tarps amid rash of homeless camp fires

Commissioner Rene Gonzalez, who’s in charge of Portland’s Fire Bureau, declared Tuesday that they will cease handing out tents or tarps, citing recent fires at homeless camps across the city. The commissioner’s office released a statement announcing a “temporary suspension” of tent and tarp distribution, effective immediately. They are still permitted to distribute blankets, sleeping bags and other warming supplies.

Gonzalez’s office cited a recent uptick in fires at homeless camps, including one that happened Tuesday under the east side of the Morrison Bridge. No one was injured in that fire, but a dog and her six puppies died as a result. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

“It has become clear that tent and tarp-related fires are a grave public safety emergency for our city,” Gonzalez said. “Unsanctioned fires put our first responders, houseless individuals and our neighborhoods at risk. I am taking immediate action to save lives and protect Portlanders from life-shattering injuries. To Portland’s houseless community members: I implore you to seek shelter in public warming centers during cold weather events.”

