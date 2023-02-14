Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: City sees dramatic increase in drug needle litter and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Feb. 14

1. Portland sees dramatic increase in drug needle litter

Downtown Portland Clean & Safe says the issue of used hypodermic needles littering Portland streets is continuing to get worse. Crews collected 176,962 needles in the Downtown Enhanced Service area, which covers 213 blocks, in 2022. The needles came from four drop box sites within the district, as well as public right of ways.

The number of needles collected over the years has increased dramatically. In 2014, there were 4,957 needles collected, compared to well over 100,000 last year.

“You see that dramatic change and you really can incrementally follow the opioid crisis through the needles that Clean & Safe has been collecting,” Mark Wells, executive director of Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, told KGW. “Everyone needs to realize the drug crisis we have on our streets. When I’m out with my staff seeing people use drugs openly suffering from addiction, they need help and they deserve help.”

The problem isn’t just downtown. Metro’s Rid Patrol collected 9,800 used needles from public spaces last year. Over the last four years, the county has collected 1,480,000 needles from 14 additional syringe top box locations around the city.

“We have got to prioritize drug treatment and be honest with ourselves,” Wells said “It is a city problem, it is a county problem and it is a state problem.”

2. Oregon celebrates 164th birthday on Valentine's Day

On Valentine’s Day, Oregon is celebrating 164 years of statehood. Congress granted Oregon its statehood on Feb. 14, 1859. This made Oregon the 33rd state in the Union. Despite being born on Valentine’s Day, however, Oregon has been named the least romantic state in the U.S.

“The state flower here is the Oregon grape flower, which could be the worst state flower in the country,” online sports betting website Bookies said. “Maybe that’s why Oregon is dead-last on the romanticism rankings, including the 51st spot (we counted D.C.) in five of the six years we looked at.”

Despite this, the state isn’t letting Bookies ruin its birthday plans. In commemoration of Oregon’s statehood, the Oregon Historical Society is offering free admission Tuesday and is hosting a special citizenship ceremony with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

3. Oregon Zoo gives $25K to 4 organizations focused on conservation

The Oregon Zoo has awarded four animal- and environment-focused organizations with $25,000 in an effort to maintain species diversity and education in the state. The funding comes from House Bill 2829’s Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund, which former Gov. Kate Brown signed into law in July 2019. The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife was directed to allocate the funds to conservation projects across the state.

The Oregon Zoo awarded the grant money to the Beaver Coalition, Middle Fork Willamette Watershed Council, Northwest Ecological Research and World Salmon Council. Each group helps the state’s wildlife in a different way, including researching the coast’s southern torrent salamanders and tailed frogs, organizing youth programs and more.

