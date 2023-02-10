Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHMIm_0kjFCeSn00
Photo by(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school

A local family wants answers from Portland Public Schools after they say their middle schooler was the target of a racially-motivated attack during school. The incident occurred three weeks ago and according to the family, nothing has been sent out to families districtwide. They say they want this information out there so it doesn’t happen to other children in Portland Public Schools, or elsewhere.

“It’s extremely shocking,” Raheem Alexzander, the father of the student, told KOIN. “This is an unimaginable act of hate that happened to my son and something needs to happen and we need some answers. We need some answers from the school district.”

Alexzander’s son, an eighth grader at West Sylvan Middle School, says he was accosted by two other students in the middle of the school day while getting a drink of water during class.

“They put him up against a wall, they bound his hands behind his back and they told him they were doing the George Floyd on him,” Alexzander said. “They put him face down on the ground with his hands behind his back, then proceeded to put a knee in his back. One of the students said to him that now they were turning off the body camera and they’re going to wait 20 seconds.”

The school and family were notified of the incident after it happened, but the parents say it shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Alexzander said his family asked PPS to send a letter about the incident districtwide, but only West Sylvan families were notified. Not only do they want accountability from the district, but for this incident to spark conversations in families throughout the community.

2. Man charged after punching 2 Portland police officers

A Portland man has been indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury after he allegedly assaulted two Portland police officers earlier this month. On Feb. 1, officers Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to 46-year-old Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street, on reports that a resident was threatening other tenants.

The apartment manager directed the officers to the elevator, which they took to the 7th floor. When the doors opened, Hart-Ikari started yelling at the officers and punched Ottoman in the face, according to the affidavit. When Alexander tried to restrain him, he turned and punched Alexander in the face about four times. The two fell to the ground, with Hart-Ikari on top of Alexander. The officers attempted to use a Taser and pepper spray, but neither had any effect, according to court documents.

Two building maintenance workers intervened, holding Hart-Ikari to the ground until more officers arrived and arrested him. Both officers were taken to a local hospital. Ottoman had minor swelling and face redness, and Alexander’s right eyebrow was split, his eye was bruised and facial swelling left him unable to open his right eye. Hart-Ikari’s left elbow was injured in the struggle.

3. Former Trail Blazer turned winemaker hosting fundraiser to benefit people of color breaking into the wine industry

Winery owner and former Portland Trail Blazer Channing Frye is hosting a fundraiser this weekend at Abbey Road Farm in Carlton, aimed at preparing more people of color for careers in the wine industry. Frye played for the Blazers from 2007 to 2009. When he retired from the NBA a decade later, he went on to pursue another passion, starting his own wine label, Chosen Family.

Proceeds from this weekend’s event will benefit a nonprofit called Our Legacy Harvested, which helps people of color break into the wine industry. The Our Legacy Harvested Benefit Event will take place on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Abbey Road Farm. There will be catering from Ezell’s Famous Fried Chicken, and music from local DJ Timothy Bee. There’s a $15 donation at the door for attendees.

