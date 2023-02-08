Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden gave Portland a shout-out in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. Biden visited Portland last April to discuss his $1 trillion infrastructure plan, a portion of which would help ensure airport runways can survive earthquakes.

“Already, we’ve funded over 20,000 projects, including at major airports from Boston to Atlanta, to Portland,” Biden said during the State of the Union. “These projects will put hundreds of thousands of people to work rebuilding our highways, bridges, railroads, tunnels, ports and airports, clean water and high-speed internet across America.”

The announcement brought multiple people to their feet, including Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden.

2. Tigard police arrest 14 people in shoplifting sting near Washington Square

Tigard police arrested 14 people over the weekend during a coordinated shoplifting sting around Washington Square Mall. Detectives arrested multiple people who they say were shoplifting from at least one of three major stores being monitored at the mall.

During the sting, investigators recovered more than $4,000 worth of merchandise, shoplifting tools and blue pills believed to contain fentanyl. Among the stolen items recovered were a Nespresso machine, Nike apparel and several other clothing items.

Of those arrested, 12 are facing second-degree theft charges and nearly half were booked on a warrant charge. The sting was part of the Tigard Police Department’s “proactive enforcement” to curb shoplifting.

3. Downtown Portland's Central Library closing for renovations for most of 2023

Downtown Portland’s Central Library will close starting March 11 for a major renovation project. The library is expected to be closed through most of 2023. Construction began on the building last year as part of a library building bond. It was closed for three months for the first phase of upgrades and reopened in late October.

During the second phase of renovations, crews will finish several projects, including building two new outdoor public terraces and meeting spaces, remodeling restrooms and updating furniture.

The Central Library will open a new pop-up space on Southwest Washington Street and Southwest 5th Street for people who need access to technology services and internet during the closure. No reopening date has officially been set, but Multnomah County Library said it could reopen around November or December.

More Portland News:

