Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released

Photo by (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released

Police are still searching for a wanted man who’s accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon and are warning that he could try to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color. The Grants Pass Police Department shared several photos of suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster’s hair at various lengths. Foster, 36, is considered extremely dangerous and is still on the run.

According to police, Foster allegedly tied a woman up and severely beat her until she was unconscious. Officers found the woman at a home on Tuesday and she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers have been searching for Foster since then. The Grants Pass Police Department and an Oregon State Police SWAT team served a search warrant in Wolf Creek to arrest him last Thursday. Police said Foster got away and believe someone helped him flee. Investigators arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones on a charge of hindering prosecution.

Investigators say Foster is using online dating apps to contact people and use them to aid in his escape or potentially as additional victims. Anyone who assists him will face charges, according to police. Foster is believed to be armed, and is wanted on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and assault.

2. Still no arrests after Portland hiker, puppy killed in Lewis County in August

After a Portland hiker and his puppy were found shot to death in Lewis County, Washington in August, no arrests have been made despite law enforcement publicly naming the suspects. Aron Christensen and his puppy Buzzo were found dead on a trail near Walupt Lake in August 2022.

Lewis County officials identified the suspects, 20-year-old Ethan Michael Asbach of Tenino and a 17-year-old female from Rochester, but neither have been arrested. Both were recommended for charges of first-degree manslaughter and animal cruelty. Officials said the two heard what they thought was a wild animal and fired a single shot, later finding a man and his dog dead, before continuing their hike and leaving the next day.

Family and friends of Christensen continue to wonder why neither of the two have been charged. They said it’s difficult to find closure, but they’re finding ways to honor his life and passion for music.

3. Will Ferrell stops by Trail Blazers' game, local bakery

Actor Will Ferrell stopped by the Rose City over the weekend, attending a Trail Blazers game and stopping by a local bakery for dessert. He was spotted courtside at the Blazers game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, posing for the broadcast and several fan photos.

Lauretta Jean’s bakery owner Kate McMillen also said the actor stopped into the southeast Portland shop for slices of apple and cherry pie.

