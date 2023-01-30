Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footage

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PF&R crews busy overnight responding to multiple fires

Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue were busy overnight responding to two separate fires across the city. The first, called in around 1:45 a.m., was a two-alarm blaze at a home in north Portland. Eight people were forced out of the building near North Mississippi Avenue and North Shaver Street. No injuries were reported.

PF&R then responded to a fire at a southeast Portland building that was under construction. Crews said there were “heavy flames” on the second floor of the building located on Southeast 86th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was displaced and no injuries were reported.

2. Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run on I-84, another tow truck driver sought

A tow truck driver was injured Sunday morning along Interstate 84 after being struck by what authorities believe was another tow truck that did not stay at the scene.The 27-year-old tow truck driver was on the side of the road and had just finished loading a vehicle onto his truck when he was hit, according to Portland police. The driver was found injured in front of his truck by officers.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. According to police, the suspect driver, described as a Ford tow truck with a wheel lift mechanism on the back, continued driving and has not been found.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-26728.

3. Portland protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footage

Small groups of protesters took to Portland’s streets on Friday night to demand justice following the release of body camera footage of Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. Nichols, 29, died three days after the incident.

More than 100 protesters gathered near the Oregon Convention Center in northeast Portland. The group ended up under the Burnside Bridge, where another group of protesters were honoring Nichols at the skatepark, as he was an avid skateboarder. There were no reports of damage as of 10 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell and other city leaders held a press conference condemning the actions of the Memphis police officers involved in Nichols’ tragic death. They called for calm ahead of the planned release of footage of the incident.

“We know this atrocious act will breed further distrust and anger toward law enforcement. We understand these feelings, but we are asking our community to honor the wishes of Mr. Nichols’ family who have asked people to protest peacefully,” Lovell said.

Lovell went on to call the officers’ actions “shocking and unconscionable,” and praised the Memphis Police Chief for quickly taking action. Five of the officers involved, all of whom are Black, have been charged with second-degree murder and other charges.

