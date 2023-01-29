Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on Disney's Splash Mountain fans selling water supposedly from the ride after it permanently closed down, the restaurant bringing Australian-themed dining to West Palm Beach, an exploration of Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring and more.

Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on bidding site

Photo by (Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

📍Orlando, FL

Why we love this: Walt Disney World’s controversial Magic Kingdom ride, Splash Mountain, was officially closed for good this week, and fans have been buying (or selling) whatever souvenirs they can find to commemorate the ride. One of those souvenirs includes water supposedly taken directly from the ride. One listing on eBay, titled “Real Disney Splash Mountain Water 1/22/2023 Last Day AIR TIGHT SEAL,” has over $7,100 in bids. There are several other listings claiming to contain water from the ride as well.

Isla & Co. brings Australian-themed dining to West Palm Beach

Photo by (Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

📍West Palm Beach, FL

Why we love this: Looking to dine out in West Palm Beach? The area’s emerging Warehouse District has just welcomed a new restaurant, helmed by a chef who oversaw the kitchen at two Michelin starred Marea in New York City. Isla & Co. is designed to fit the bill for your morning coffee, a mid-week lunch walk-in, an intimate dinner date and even a social gathering spot. The restaurant boasts high-quality ingredients, and there’s even the promise of kangaroo on the menu.

An exploration of Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring

Photo by (China Photos/Getty Images)

📍Williston, FL

Why we love this: At Devil’s Den Prehistoric Spring, located near Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens, scuba divers and snorkelers are welcome to explore the cavern of blue water. Many remains and artifacts have been found in the spring, some dating back to 33 million years ago. Most of what’s been discovered is stored in Gainesville at the University of Florida’s Natural History Museum. Along with the spring, there’s also camping and lodging options nearby, as well as plenty of hikes to explore.

FREE family activity near Tampa!

Photo by (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📍Apollo Beach, FL

Why we love this: Ever wanted to see manatees up close? Check out the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach (or just watch this video)! While manatees are the main draw, there’s plenty of other things to do here, including visiting the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center and a conservation center where people can learn all about Florida wildlife.

See what this beautiful beach is like at Manasota Key!

Photo by (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📍Manasota Key, FL

Why we love this: Sit back and relax as contributor Fit Life Travel shows off the scenery at Manasota Key. While at the beach, visitors can search for shells and shark teeth (and maybe some seaweed too).