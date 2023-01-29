Orlando, FL

Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine State

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPHQI_0kUquLWs00
Photo by(Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on Disney's Splash Mountain fans selling water supposedly from the ride after it permanently closed down, the restaurant bringing Australian-themed dining to West Palm Beach, an exploration of Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring and more.

Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on bidding site

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLhoK_0kUquLWs00
Photo by(Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

📍Orlando, FL

Why we love this: Walt Disney World’s controversial Magic Kingdom ride, Splash Mountain, was officially closed for good this week, and fans have been buying (or selling) whatever souvenirs they can find to commemorate the ride. One of those souvenirs includes water supposedly taken directly from the ride. One listing on eBay, titled “Real Disney Splash Mountain Water 1/22/2023 Last Day AIR TIGHT SEAL,” has over $7,100 in bids. There are several other listings claiming to contain water from the ride as well.

Isla & Co. brings Australian-themed dining to West Palm Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhDrG_0kUquLWs00
Photo by(Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

📍West Palm Beach, FL

Why we love this: Looking to dine out in West Palm Beach? The area’s emerging Warehouse District has just welcomed a new restaurant, helmed by a chef who oversaw the kitchen at two Michelin starred Marea in New York City. Isla & Co. is designed to fit the bill for your morning coffee, a mid-week lunch walk-in, an intimate dinner date and even a social gathering spot. The restaurant boasts high-quality ingredients, and there’s even the promise of kangaroo on the menu.

An exploration of Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jesHf_0kUquLWs00
Photo by(China Photos/Getty Images)

📍Williston, FL

Why we love this: At Devil’s Den Prehistoric Spring, located near Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens, scuba divers and snorkelers are welcome to explore the cavern of blue water. Many remains and artifacts have been found in the spring, some dating back to 33 million years ago. Most of what’s been discovered is stored in Gainesville at the University of Florida’s Natural History Museum. Along with the spring, there’s also camping and lodging options nearby, as well as plenty of hikes to explore.

FREE family activity near Tampa!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYXZY_0kUquLWs00
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📍Apollo Beach, FL

Why we love this: Ever wanted to see manatees up close? Check out the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach (or just watch this video)! While manatees are the main draw, there’s plenty of other things to do here, including visiting the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center and a conservation center where people can learn all about Florida wildlife.

See what this beautiful beach is like at Manasota Key!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3yh7_0kUquLWs00
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📍Manasota Key, FL

Why we love this: Sit back and relax as contributor Fit Life Travel shows off the scenery at Manasota Key. While at the beach, visitors can search for shells and shark teeth (and maybe some seaweed too).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Disney World# Splash Mountain# Manatees# Manasota Key

Comments / 42

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
3K followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout February

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local lawmakers considering protections for staff who administer Narcan in schools.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.

Read full story
7 comments

Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footage

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R crews busy overnight responding to multiple fires.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekend

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police make arrest in 2011 cold case of L.J. Irving, who was shot and killed after breaking up bar fight.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking sting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking sting in Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' info

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' information.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per year

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26M per year.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekend

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local community mourns victims of Monterey Park mass shooting.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Unique dental office features massage chairs and discounts for animal fosters + more stories from the Sunshine State

Hello readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on a new, unique dental office with lots of fun amenities, the aprés ski party pop-up that just opened in Miami, finding gators on an air boat ride and more.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW Portland

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings in Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland police

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, PPB.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPB investigating city's first homicide of the year.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State

Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.

Read full story
Alaska State

Alaska Bar Association providing free legal services in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 6 more MLK Day stories

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. Observed on the third Monday of January each year, the holiday marks the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His actual birthday is Jan. 15, 1929.

Read full story
1004 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th deals

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. ODOT invests $32.4M to make school routes safer.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue that grounded all domestic flights

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shooting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shooting over weekend.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy