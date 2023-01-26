Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking sting

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking sting in Portland

After an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking ring responsible for bringing large amounts of narcotics from Mexico into Oregon and Washington, a Honduran citizen faces federal charges for his alleged role, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Oregon. Federal law enforcement agencies were working with the Tigard Police Department to investigate the suspected drug trafficking ring.

As part of their investigation, investigators were watching a Portland motel on Jan. 23. Investigators spotted two men, one identified as 47-year-old Jose Isidro Zuniga Torres, coming out of a room with several boxes. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the two men loaded the boxes and more bags into a car, then drove to another motel. Investigators followed the men to the second motel.

A federal search warrant was served on the room the following day. Zuniga Torres was arrested inside the room. Officers allegedly found and seized more than 2 kilograms of rainbow-colored fentanyl packaged for distribution, 417 grams of “M30” counterfeit oxycodone pills - also containing fentanyl - 393 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 49 grams of cocaine and eight guns.

Zuniga Torres admitted to possessing “most of the drugs” found, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He’s been charged with conspiracy to possess and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

2. Police investigating after person found dead inside vehicle after north Portland shooting

Portland police confirmed that one person was found dead inside a vehicle after officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday. Officers responded to North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street just before 2:30 a.m. Officers and paramedics found a man deceased at the scene. Police did not provide a suspect description, but confirmed no arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0404 and Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508. Reference case number 23-23837.

PPB’s homicide detectives are handling the investigation. North Curtis Avenue at North Morgan Street and North Saratoga Street, along with North Bryant Street at North Knowles Avenue and North Atlantic Avenue, is currently closed.

3. Oregon Department of Education reports 2nd best statewide graduation rate to date

Oregon’s high school class of 2022 had the second-highest four-year graduation rate ever recorded in the state. The Oregon Department of Education released its annual graduation report on Thursday, revealing the graduation rate for students statewide and results for individual counties, high schools, races, socioeconomic statuses and more.

Oregon’s average graduation rate during the 2021-22 school year was 81.3%, beating the previous year’s 80.6%. For Portland Public Schools, there was an 85.68% graduation rate. For Multnomah County, it was 79.12%. There were 37,814 Oregon high school graduates overall in spring 2022.

