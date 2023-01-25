Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' info

Emily Scarvie

Breadson John.Photo by(FBI)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' information

An 8-year-old boy has been missing from Vancouver since at least June and the FBI has joined the search for the child. Breadson John was declared missing after Vancouver police conducted a welfare check on his home on June 17, 2022. Local residents had called police to express concerns about his whereabouts. Officials were unable to locate Breadson (who also uses the name Brxsan). Vancouver police say the family has not been helpful in their investigation.

“Since June 2022, Vancouver Police Detectives have attempted to contact multiple family members to determine if Breadson is with family or is truly missing. To date, the family members that have been contacted have not provided investigators information related to the whereabouts of Breadson and he has not been located,” a news release says.

The child’s last known guardians were his grandparents, and charges of Custodial Interference were filed against them in December 2022. They’re considered persons of interest in the case.

Breadson is of Pacific Islander descent and has black hair and brown eyes. He was born in Hawaii on Oct. 17, 2014. He speaks English and Trukese/Chuukese and has ties to Hawaii, Arizona, Washington and the Truk/Chuuk Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia.

2. Cargo van stolen from Portland business, used in crime spree

It’s been a week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from Portland business NW Seismic and owner Michael Wieber says they’ve received reports that one was spotted in a crime spree across the area. Wieber says people have called in from all over the city, spotting the van involved in a theft, a hit-and-run and even a shooting.

“It’s terrifying,” Wieber told KOIN. “You have this van that has your name plastered all over it.”

NW Seismic, which retrofits homes to withstand a moderate to strong seismic event, was able to recover their emptied box truck. It didn’t take long before they started receiving calls about their cargo van. Wieber received a call Tuesday evening that the van was spotted parked at Southeast Powell and 34th.

When police arrived, they found a bag of tools and a pallet jack inside the van that didn’t belong to Wieber’s business. NW Seismic’s tools, estimated to be worth around $50,000, were missing from the van. Wieber said he’s relieved the cargo van was recovered and is now focused on keeping this from happening again.

3. Proud Mary Cafe offering $150 cup of coffee in February

Starting Feb. 6, customers at Proud Mary Cafe will need to be careful what they order because the menu will feature a $150 cup of coffee.

“The coffee is so expensive because it’s currently the highest accoladed coffee in the world and recently won the Best of Panama, the most prestigious coffee competition in the world,” said Matt Lounsbury, Proud Mary’s senior vice president.

The coffee will be served in 8 oz. pours. When asked if oat milk would be extra, Lounsbury said, “Proud Mary encourages consumption of the coffee on its own due to its level of premium quality.”

The Australia-based company will only be selling 22 cups of the coffee, a Black Jaguar Geisha coffee from Hartmann Estate in Panama. Proud Mary paid $2,000 for one pound of beans, according to a press release.

Each U.S. store will have enough for 11 cups, plus enough for one more person, the winner of a “Golden Ticket.” To win a Golden Ticket, put in a presale order for a tin of new Geisha from the Hartmann Estate by Thursday. A tin is $34.

