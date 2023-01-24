Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per year

Photo by (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26M per year

Oregon is moving closer to adding tolls on Portland-area interstates. The first tolls on I-205 could begin around December 2024. The state currently has several committees meeting to discuss the particulars, including how much the tolls should be and where the money should go.

One of the groups, the Regional Tolling Advisory Committee, which is made up of local government officials, met Monday. RTAC will likely decide where the money is spent, although not all of the details have been ironed out. ODOT plans to establish multiple tolling stations on I-205 and I-5 over the next few years and local government officials want a lot of the money made spent on keeping traffic off other streets when people ditch the interstates to avoid tolls.

At Monday’s meeting, the Oregon Department of Transportation gave an estimate on how much these particular tolls will generate. The tolls under consideration on I-205, on either side of West Linn, will raise an estimated $500 to $800 million over 25-30 years. This means that over 30 years, the tolls would raise between $16 and $26 million per year for ODOT. Estimates may change as the details of the tolling proposals are solidified.

2. Oregon AG announces new hotline for legal advice on reproductive rights

On Monday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the launch of a hotline to provide people with legal guidance about the state’s reproductive laws. The announcement came one day after the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that established the constitutional right to obtain an abortion. The case was overturned by the court in June 2022.

The Supreme Court’s decision didn’t change laws in Oregon and abortion remains legal within the state. However, the new hotline will serve as a resource for anyone unclear about what the laws are. The number for the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline is 503-431-6460.

3. New report finds Oregon rent among highest in U.S.

According to a new report from Forbes Home, Oregon ranks ninth highest in the country when it comes to rental prices. The study took data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The average rental price in Oregon is $1,284. Looking at the average yearly income for Oregonians, which was just over $60,000 in 2021, renters are putting 25% of their paychecks toward rent.

The states that ranked the highest were Hawaii, California and New Jersey.

