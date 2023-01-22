Unique dental office features massage chairs and discounts for animal fosters + more stories from the Sunshine State

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lratk_0kNVwt1c00
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hello readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on a new, unique dental office with lots of fun amenities, the aprés ski party pop-up that just opened in Miami, finding gators on an air boat ride and more.

Unique dental office in Tampa features animal fostering discounts, massage chairs, whitening lounge & more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYofO_0kNVwt1c00
Photo by(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

📍Tampa, FL

Why we love this: Lots of people get anxious going to the dentist and Dr. Dannica Brennan wanted to change that. Dr. Brennan opened Flossologie with a mission to create an office that “didn’t look, smell or feel like a traditional dental office.” An appointment at Flossologie is certainly atypical, with heated massage chairs, hot towels, an overhead television with headphones and adult goodie bags. Dr. Brennan is also known for her love of animals, and offers discounts to animal fosters, like 20% off basic services and 15% off cosmetic services.

This seasonal après ski party pop-up brings winter vibes to Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfVPO_0kNVwt1c00
Photo by(Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

📍Miami, FL

Why we love this: This new aprés ski party inspired pop-up is bringing all the winter vibes to Miami. White Tiger Tavern is returning to Pilo’s Tequila Garden for its second winter season installment, complete with champagne spraying, live DJs and faux snow. The pop-up will be open through March and take over Pilo’s outdoor tequila garden every Sunday.

Five Florida cities that you NEED to visit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpkhu_0kNVwt1c00
Photo by(Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)

📍Florida State

Why we love this: Looking to visit Florida, or just check out more of your home state? Contributor Florida With Five makes the case for five cities you need to visit, including Key West (the southernmost point in the U.S.), Tarpon Springs (known as the sea sponge capital of the world), Clermont (full of orange groves) and more.

Experience old Florida as you go deep into nature seeking gators on this incredible air boat ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ju32_0kNVwt1c00
Photo by(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

📍Arcadia, FL

Why we love this: Ever wanted to see alligators in the wild? This video from contributor Fit Life Travel takes viewers on an air boat ride along the Peace River in Arcadia. Sit back and try to spot the alligators lurking along the river, or book your own excursion with Peace River Air Boat Rides and Charters.

Where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYOcR_0kNVwt1c00
Photo by(Rob Kim/Getty Images)

📍Lake County, FL

Why we love this: Everyone likes something different when it comes to pizza and it can be hard to find the best shops in your area. This piece dives into some of the best spots in Lake County, including Flippers Pizzeria and Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza. Additionally, commenters shared some of their favorite spots under the article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Tampa# Miami# Alligators# Events

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
3K followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' info

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' information.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per year

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26M per year.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekend

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local community mourns victims of Monterey Park mass shooting.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW Portland

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings in Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland police

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, PPB.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPB investigating city's first homicide of the year.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State

Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.

Read full story
Alaska State

Alaska Bar Association providing free legal services in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 6 more MLK Day stories

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. Observed on the third Monday of January each year, the holiday marks the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His actual birthday is Jan. 15, 1929.

Read full story
1006 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th deals

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. ODOT invests $32.4M to make school routes safer.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue that grounded all domestic flights

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shooting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shooting over weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor on Monday.

Read full story
38 comments
Florida State

Check out Florida's only arctic snow park and more stories from the Sunshine State

Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's only arctic snow park, a look inside Fort Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park, the top 10 Florida beaches for spring breakers and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekend

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown church

Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Florida State

Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.

Read full story
45 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisis

Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy