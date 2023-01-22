Unique dental office features massage chairs and discounts for animal fosters + more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hello readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on a new, unique dental office with lots of fun amenities, the aprés ski party pop-up that just opened in Miami, finding gators on an air boat ride and more.

Unique dental office in Tampa features animal fostering discounts, massage chairs, whitening lounge & more

Photo by (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

📍Tampa, FL

Why we love this: Lots of people get anxious going to the dentist and Dr. Dannica Brennan wanted to change that. Dr. Brennan opened Flossologie with a mission to create an office that “didn’t look, smell or feel like a traditional dental office.” An appointment at Flossologie is certainly atypical, with heated massage chairs, hot towels, an overhead television with headphones and adult goodie bags. Dr. Brennan is also known for her love of animals, and offers discounts to animal fosters, like 20% off basic services and 15% off cosmetic services.

This seasonal après ski party pop-up brings winter vibes to Miami

Photo by (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

📍Miami, FL

Why we love this: This new aprés ski party inspired pop-up is bringing all the winter vibes to Miami. White Tiger Tavern is returning to Pilo’s Tequila Garden for its second winter season installment, complete with champagne spraying, live DJs and faux snow. The pop-up will be open through March and take over Pilo’s outdoor tequila garden every Sunday.

Five Florida cities that you NEED to visit

Photo by (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)

📍Florida State

Why we love this: Looking to visit Florida, or just check out more of your home state? Contributor Florida With Five makes the case for five cities you need to visit, including Key West (the southernmost point in the U.S.), Tarpon Springs (known as the sea sponge capital of the world), Clermont (full of orange groves) and more.

Experience old Florida as you go deep into nature seeking gators on this incredible air boat ride

Photo by (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

📍Arcadia, FL

Why we love this: Ever wanted to see alligators in the wild? This video from contributor Fit Life Travel takes viewers on an air boat ride along the Peace River in Arcadia. Sit back and try to spot the alligators lurking along the river, or book your own excursion with Peace River Air Boat Rides and Charters.

Where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida?

Photo by (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

📍Lake County, FL

Why we love this: Everyone likes something different when it comes to pizza and it can be hard to find the best shops in your area. This piece dives into some of the best spots in Lake County, including Flippers Pizzeria and Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza. Additionally, commenters shared some of their favorite spots under the article.