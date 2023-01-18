Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland police

Photo by(Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, PPB

The families of two victims in the Portland 2017 MAX stabbings are now suing TriMet and the Portland Police Bureau. The families of Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche are alleging that both agencies were negligent and failed to take measures to protect TriMet passengers.

On May 26, 2017, self-described neo-Nazi and white supremacist Jeremy Christian stabbed Best and Namkai-Meche to death on the Green Line. Christian began shouting racist hate speech, including anti-Muslim rhetoric and violent threats, towards people on the train prior to the stabbings, including in the days leading up to the murders, according to court documents.

Christian was found guilty in February 2020 of multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms with no possibility of parole.

The families of the victims have consolidated their separative civil suits, arguing that both TriMet and PPB hold responsibility for the deaths of their family members.

2. Recalled 'bendy' buses will return to Portland streets soon, TriMet says

TriMet announced this week that the green “bendy” buses that were recalled shortly after hitting the streets in 2022 should return to service in a few weeks. The buses were taken off the road after it was discovered that a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame of a bus was missing. Through further inspection, TriMet found that four of the six buses inspected had loose fasteners. The other two’s were completely missing.

The agency announced in November that it was removing the buses from service “out of an abundance of caution.” Two weeks later, the agency announced that all of the new 60-foot articulated buses had been recalled by the manufacturer, Nova Bus.

In TriMet’s announcement this week, the agency said the buses have undergone extensive testing and Nova Bus is installing the solution to the problem on the Portland buses. Riders may see the green buses on Portland’s streets as early as this week, but they won’t be picking anyone up just yet. Operators will be using them to get reacquainted with the vehicles and to train. They’re expected to return to FX2-Division service within the next few weeks.

3. Lunar New Year events happening around Portland this weekend

The Lunar New Year falls on Sunday and there are several events happening around Portland to help people ring in the Year of the Rabbit. In China, the new year signifies the official start of spring. The Lunar New Year is also sometimes called Chinese New Year, in reference to the Chinese lunar calendar.

Events happening in Portland include the Lunar New Year Celebration at Lan Su Chinese Garden, Chinese New Year Cultural Fair, Dragon Dance Parade and Celebration and more. Find more events here.

