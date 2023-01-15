Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by (Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.

Looking for something? Florida's Monkey Island monkeys still 'on vacation' until further notice

Photo by (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

📍Brooksville, FL

Why we love this: Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the monkeys at Homosassa’s “Monkey Island” will unfortunately have to wait, as the critters are still “on vacation” until further notice. The sign overlooking the island reads, “Monkeys are on vacation. Visit the monkeys at Boyett’s Grove in Brooksville, Florida. Monkeys will return after the completion of the island’s renovation.” The island is usually inhabited by three spiders monkeys named Ebony, Ralph and Emily. The Florida Cracker Monkey Bar, which takes care of the animals, estimates the monkeys will be back in March 2023. Until then, visit the trio in Brooksville!

Peaceful and calm nature moments while visiting Myakka River State Park

Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

📍Sarasota, FL

Why we love this: Looking to get out and enjoy nature over the long weekend? Visit the tranquil Myakka River State Park, or, if you’re too far away to visit it yourself, sit back and enjoy this video from contributor Fit Life Travel. Whether you’re visiting in-person or virtually, Myakka River has landscapes and marshlands full of natural beauty.

Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort Lauderdale

Photo by (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

📍Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why we love this: After stops in Houston, Chicago, Denver and more, a roaming open-air mini golf experience is coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month. Pixar Putt will launch at The LOOP on Jan. 25 and will run through March 26. The pop-up is made up of 18 colorful and interactive holes inspired by the stories and iconic characters from many Disney and Pixar films, including “Toy Story, “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “Wall-E” and more. Sound fun? Tickets for Pixar Putt are now available for purchase.

Here is where you can find the best tacos in Florida!

Photo by (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

📍Winter Park, FL

Why we love this: Have you been searching for the best tacos in Florida? Contributor Florida With Five makes the case for Jimmy Hula’s. In this video, they visit the Winter Park location, which features the classic beach theme, a Pac-Man game for the kids to play and plenty of outdoor seating for when it’s warm out.

Instant Pot split pea soup with ham

Photo by (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

📍Lake County, FL

Why we love this: It’s winter and for those looking for a cozy recipe to whip up as the temperatures go down, look no further than a classic split pea soup. This piece from Lake County Florida - Here’s What’s Happening walks readers through everything they need to make the soup and how to do it. Don’t feel like split pea soup? She’s also shared several other recipes, including beef stroganoff, chicken marsala, lasagna and more.