Alaska Bar Association providing free legal services in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 6 more MLK Day stories

Emily Scarvie

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. Observed on the third Monday of January each year, the holiday marks the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His actual birthday is Jan. 15, 1929.

Congress designated the holiday as a “Day On, Not a Day Off” in 1994. People are encouraged to use the day to reflect on Dr. King’s principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. It’s often a day where people give back to their community through volunteering, local events and more.

This weekend, we’re highlighting seven NewsBreak stories focused on MLK Day, including a Mississippi representative introducing a new bill to exclusively recognize the holiday, the Alaska Bar Association offering free legal services in honor of the civil rights leader, five lesser-known quotes from Dr. King and more.

The Alaska Bar Association to provide free legal service to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Alaska Bar Association, in collaboration with the Alaska Court System, Alaska Legal Services Corporation and local bar associations, is offering free legal services on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The free legal services will be available to any low-income Alaskans in need of council for civil issues. Volunteer private attorneys will be available to answer questions focused on family law, housing, public benefits and employment law.

Community activist and retired teacher leads Martin Luther King Jr. parade with love

Ardelle Matthews, a longtime community activist with her late husband, is the grand marshal in this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in downtown San Diego. For more than 40 years, the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity has hosted the celebration to honor the civil rights leader, and for nearly as long, Matthews and her late husband Bob have helped to organize and coordinate the parade. Since their arrival in San Diego in 1955, the Matthews quickly committed themselves to the work of equality and racial justice in the community. They joined and led a number of organizations, including the Urban League, the NAACP, Christ United Presbyterian Church, the Kiwanis Club, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Mississippi representative introduces bill to exclusively recognize MLK Day

Mississippi State Representative Kabir Karriem has introduced a bill that would exclusively mark the third Monday of January as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday holiday in the state. Mississippi currently recognizes Robert E. Lee’s birthday on the same day, who was a Confederate general during the Civil War. Karriem believes Dr. King should be celebrated without the attachment of Lee to the day. Only Alabama and Mississippi continue to commemorate the two on the same day.

FoCo residents encouraged to ‘give a week on’ instead of ‘take a day off’ in honor of MLK

Instead of just taking Monday off from work, one Forsyth County organization want residents, business owners and workers to give a week of service to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s lifetime of service. The annual “MLK Week of Service” is held from Jan. 13 - 19 and provides an opportunity for local businesses and individuals to participate in corporate challenges and service projects that benefit the community. This article includes all the ways to participate, and gives inspiration to other cities looking to adopt a similar initiative.

Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremony

For those with the day off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Green Cove Springs, there’s a ceremony taking place at Vera Francis Hall Park in honor of the late civil rights activist. The hour-long event begins at 11 a.m. and features the Rev. Dr. Edward Lorenza Wheeler as the keynote speaker. Bright Light Catering will serve lunch after the ceremony. The ceremony has been running for over 15 years in Green Cove Springs.

Tyler spoken word competition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Friday, the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum hosted its annual spoken word competition at The Foundry Coffee House. People from near and far gathered to give their best spoken word, reciting quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders. According to Micheal Guinn, coordinator and host of the competition, it’s exactly what the late Dr. King would’ve envisioned for America’s future.

10 popular and 5 lesser-known quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

Most people have probably heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s most famous sayings, quotes like, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” But Dr. King also said many things that people don’t often hear quoted. This article from NewsBreak contributor Eric Sentell compiles 10 popular and five lesser-known, but thought-provoking, quotes by Dr. King.

