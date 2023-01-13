Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th deals

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oobuI_0kDsQWzo00
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. ODOT invests $32.4M to make school routes safer

The Oregon Department of Transportation is awarding $32.4 million to 26 “Safe Route to School” projects in an effort to make trips to school safer across the state. With high speed roads, lack of light and the absence of bikes lanes and sidewalks, a safe walk to school isn’t always guaranteed. ODOT wants to remove those barriers.

Upgrades are coming to schools like Witch Hazel Elementary and Templeton Elementary. Twenty-four more school routes across Oregon will also get much needed enhancements. All 26 projects should be completed in the next few years.

2. Portland tattoo shops offering deals on Friday the 13th

It’s not uncommon for tattoo studios to offer special discounts whenever Friday falls on the 13th of the month, and several shops across Portland are participating in the day of deals.

Gold Sparrow Tattoo is offering deals on both Friday and Saturday, along with 112 designs to choose from for $130 each on a first come first serve basis. Powell Tattoos is offering dozens of designs to choose from, priced $80 and up, on a first come first serve basis on Friday. Check out even more tattoo shops offering deals here.

3. New exhibit on Scandinavian cuisine opens Friday in SW Portland

Nordic Northwest is opening a new exhibit Friday, titled New Nordic Cuisine, that offers an exploration into Scandinavian cuisine. There will be an opening night at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Nordia House in southwest Portland.

Attendees will be invited to taste small bites inspired by the New Nordic Manifesto. The exhibit focuses on the region’s food trends and contemporary Nordic food. New Nordic Cuisine will run through March 27.

More Portland News:

