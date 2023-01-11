Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue that grounded all domestic flights

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXw1c_0kBD7uBT00
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue

Flights at Portland International Airport and across the country have resumed after a nationwide computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all domestic flights. The FAA initially ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 6 a.m. but has since lifted the ground stop. Officials are still investigating what caused the system outage. There’s no evidence of a cyberattack, according to the White House.

There were more than 45 flights delayed into and out of PDX as of 6 a.m. Eleven flights have been canceled. Officials said “flights [are] operating as scheduled for the most part at this time.”

2. Gov. Kotek signs trio of executive orders, declares homelessness state of emergency

On Tuesday, Gov. Tina Kotek held a signing ceremony for several executive orders targeting Oregon’s housing and homelessness crisis, including one that declares a homelessness state of emergency. The state of emergency was one of two orders Kotek announced during her inaugural address. The other is aimed at speeding up housing construction. The third executive order Kotek signed directs agencies to prioritize reducing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness statewide.

According to Kotek, the homelessness state of emergency won’t technically apply statewide. It will apply to parts of the state where the unsheltered homeless population has increased by 50% or more from 2017-2022.

During her inaugural address, Kotek also said she plans to introduce a $130 million package of legislation that would prioritize getting 1,200 unsheltered homeless residents off the streets within a year. It would also expand shelter capacity by 600 beds and prevent homelessness for more than 8,000 households.

3. Oregon 217 closed overnight Thursday near Tigard for construction

All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed overnight Thursday. Southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed. The closures will go from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

During the closure, crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation will be removing a structure that holds up signs over the roadway as part of the ongoing project to add lane miles that directly connect on-ramps to off-ramps in the area.

For more information on road closures and delays, visit TripCheck.com.

More Portland News:

