Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shooting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shooting over weekend

After a shooting outside Franklin High School over the weekend, leaders for Portland Public Schools and the Portland Police Bureau are discussing ways to address the recent spike in gun violence near schools. The shooting on Saturday was the fourth to occur near a Portland high school this school year.

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said in a series of tweets on Sunday that he spoke with District Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero about increasing patrols in the neighborhood around Franklin High School. Guerrero told families in the district that he wants more patrols in all neighborhoods around schools.

Guerrero said he wants the city, police and district attorney’s office to create a “comprehensive neighborhood safety plan that protects our children, youth, families and neighbors from this continued gun violence.”

Classes at Portland Public Schools went on as scheduled on Monday. Guerrero said counselors, social workers and psychologists will be present at all schools in the district.

2. Stretch of Germantown Road closed through Wednesday for PBOT road cleanup

Germantown Road is closed from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Bridge Avenue through Wednesday as crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation clean up the road from recent storms. Crews will be removing rocks, soil and tree debris that have accumulated on the road due to heavy and constant rain.

“If PBOT crews were to not clear the rocks and debris, NW Germantown Road would be at increased risk of road deterioration and landslides,” PBOT said in a news release.

During the closure, Germantown Road will remain open for local access. PBOT says people who live in the neighborhood should talk with crews about how to travel to their homes safely.

3. PETA honors Stumptown for making oat milk the standard option for beverages

After Portland’s Stumptown Coffee Roasters announced it would be making oat milk the standard option for all milk-based beverages, the coffee chain has received an award from PETA. PETA presented Stumptown with a Compassionate Coffee Chain Award for its efforts to serve plant-based milk.

According to an Instagram post from Stumptown, oat milk was chosen over other alternatives because it’s delicious, and more than 50% of their customers already request it.

“This is a huge move that helps prevent newborn calves from being torn away from their mothers in the dairy industry, a top producer of green-house gases,” PETA said in a release. “Stumptown also belongs to a growing list of businesses that don’t charge extra for vegan milks, unlike Starbucks, which still charges its customers extra for choosing the compassionate option.”

