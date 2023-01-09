Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor on Monday

Tina Kotek will take the oath of office at 1 p.m. on Monday, becoming Oregon’s 39th governor. She’ll succeed Gov. Kate Brown, who served a full two terms. Kotek will continue the streak of Democratic governors in the state, since Republican Vic Atiyeh left office in 1987.

It was a close race between Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson in November. Drazan conceded three days after the election with 43.47% of the vote. Kotek led with 47.15%, with 86% of votes counted.

2. Woman dies after Forest Grove crash that injured child in stroller

Forest Grove police said Monday that the women hit by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove last week has died. Lourdes Turcios Garcia, 40, was walking along 19th Avenue and Hawthorne street early Thursday when a driver hit her and the child she was pushing in a stroller. Garcia was airlifted to a nearby hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The child was hospitalized with serious injuries but has since been released. Police have not released the name of the involved driver, but said they cooperated with the initial investigation. The investigation into the incident in ongoing.

3. U.S. Highway 26 sees overnight closures near Hillsboro for bridge work

U.S. Highway 26 will close near Hillsboro on Monday and Tuesday from midnight to 5 a.m. for bridge work. There will be a quick detour at the Brookwood Parkway overpass. During the closure, crews will be installing “Bridge of Land & Sky,” a permanent art fixture that will replace the chain-link fence on the overpass. The art was commissioned by the City of Hillsboro and created by artist Cliff Garten.

The closure is weather-dependent and schedules may change as needed. Check TripCheck for the latest information.

