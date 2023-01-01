Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pn2zA_0k07M0M500
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.

7 things Florida is best known for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHuyQ_0k07M0M500
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📍Florida state

Why we love this: Florida often ranks as one of the U.S.’s top vacation destinations, and this piece from Uncovering Florida sheds light on why so many people love the Sunshine State. Florida is best known for its beaches, theme parks, agriculture and more, and between all of the state’s offerings, there’s something for all visitors to enjoy.

Lake County, Florida tours by water

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07g3aM_0k07M0M500
Photo by(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

📍Lake County, FL

Why we love this: Lake County is full of natural beauty to enjoy and for those who are unfamiliar with the area, there are lots of guided tours available. This article talks about a variety of options, including a tour through the Dora Canal via boat, kayak or paddle board, as well as bass fishing charters on the Harris Chain of Lakes.

Americans in Singapore: This cake has 18 layers! (Kueh Lapis)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JC8l8_0k07M0M500
Photo by(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

📍Florida state

Why we love this: Florida contributor The Nomadic Foodie shows viewers a must-try treat while visiting Singapore. This video takes a look at Kueh Lapis, an 18-layer cake, described as tasting like a pound cake with extra spice. It’s served during the holidays, so it’s considered a delicacy and features flavors like cinnamon, cloves and allspice. This video is one of many in The Nomadic Foodie's "Americans in Singapore" series.

A guide to waterproof your bathroom: 8 useful tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esErb_0k07M0M500
Photo by(Rob Kim/Getty Images)

📍Florida state

Why we love this: This helpful piece from Kelly Hamisha gives eight useful tips for waterproofing your bathroom, a good skill to know if you live in an environment like Florida. Water leaks can cause a slew of unwanted damage throughout a home, so it’s important to be proactive. Some of her tips include waterproofing floors, using tiles as wall surfaces, using high-gloss paint and more.

Florida manatees get 3,000 pounds of lettuce a day in effort to increase food supply

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQIDi_0k07M0M500
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📍Florida state

Why we love this: Interested in learning more about Florida’s native manatees? This piece from Lara in Florida explains more about the endangered creatures and threats to their habitats. State wildlife officials said over 1,000 manatees died in Florida last year, likely due to starvation caused by reduced amounts of seagrass and colder than normal weather. This year, officials distributed thousands of pounds of vegetation to the manatees every week. This article provides ways people can help manatees when they see them in the wild, or if they’d like to donate to nonprofits working to make a difference.

# Florida# Manatees# Climate# Lake County# Nature

