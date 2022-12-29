Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisis

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature for help addressing Portland's homelessness crisis

During a meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler shared his list of priorities for addressing Portland’s biggest crises during the upcoming legislative session with Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature. Wheeler listed the city’s homelessness crisis, traffic enforcement, civil commitment and mental health care changes, a shortage of public defense attorneys and further needs in housing, policing and health care.

Wheeler asked Kotek to declare a state of emergency on the homelessness crisis in Oregon. He said the declaration would allow the city to use emergency management or disaster resources. He also suggested that the state legislature should allocate direct funding to each Oregon city for leaders to use to address homelessness response and prevention.

Kotek has previously said she’d declare a state of emergency for homelessness, and has criticized Gov. Kate Brown for failing to do so.

2. Tigard man arrested, charged with attempted murder of mail carrier

A Tigard man has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting a mail carrier in Milwaukie. On Dec. 24, a mail carrier was shot in the upper leg on Southeast 37th Avenue. Milwaukie police responded and said it appeared that the carrier was shot with a small caliber firearm. The carrier was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

Lake Oswego police found a vehicle of interest in the case on Wednesday and contacted the driver. Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

3. Oregon's COVID-19 cases continue to decline, but hospitalizations are rising

On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported a 27% decline in the rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 cases. The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased by 10%. It marks the third straight week of declining known infections, however officials said many cases aren’t reported. Despite hospitalizations increasing, they’re still below their peak over the past several months.

An Oregon Health & Science University forecast from Dec. 16 predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will drop before starting to level out in February and March. Because of an increase in influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19 is now only part of the state’s overall respiratory virus picture.

More Portland News:

