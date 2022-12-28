Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging winds

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFGmX_0jwiPQh300
Photo by(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Thousands left without power after wind storm on Tuesday

Tuesday’s storm left thousands of Oregonians in the dark and it could take days to restore all the power service that was knocked out. At the height of the outages, there were more than 150,000 customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington without power. Crews have been working to restore power since outages first began on Monday.

As of 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, there were still more than 39,000 Portland General Electric customers without power, down from more than 112,000 late Tuesday. More than 8,000 Pacific Power customers are still waiting for power to be restored, most between Salem and Corvallis. Tillamook People’s Utility District on the coast is reporting almost 10,000 remaining outages.

2. Fire at West Linn apartment building injures 2, displaces 9

Two people were injured and nine residents displaced after a large fire at a West Linn home that had been converted into apartments severely damaged the building on Tuesday. Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the 2300 block of Fifth Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. after reports that a large, multi-story home had caught fire. Crews arrived to find the building emanating heavy smoke and flames. The blaze was upgraded to a second alarm and additional crews were called in.

According to TVF&R, firefighters began extinguishing the fire and conducting a floor-by-floor search for anyone still inside. They found two people within and helped them get out. Initially, both people declined to go to the hospital but were later taken in an ambulance. Meanwhile, the fire continued to spread, but crews were able to get it under control in an hour and a half.

The building was too damaged for anyone to keep living there. Nine residents were displaced and the Red Cross was activated to help them find shelter.

From initial reports, it was determined that the fire started with an unattended lit candle that was being used during a power outage.

“Candles are a fire hazard, and TVF&R suggests only using flashlights, battery-operated lanterns and light sticks as emergency lighting in your home,” the agency said.

3. Stacker identifies Oregon counties with the lowest life expectancy

Between 1960 and 2019, life expectancy in the U.S. has been on the rise, increasing by roughly a decade to the age of 79. This can be attributed to improved health care and advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices. However, life expectancy has started to decline since 2020. It’s largely being driven by the opioid epidemic, COVID-19 and unintentional injuries, including drug overdoses.

Stacker, using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, identified the Oregon counties with the shortest life expectancy. Coming in at No. 1 was Klamath County with a life expectancy of 75.5 years. Jefferson and Josephine counties took the second and third spots, respectively. Multnomah County placed 21st on the list, with a life expectancy of 79.4 years.

