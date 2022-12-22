NewsBreak's Year-End Review: Top Entertainment Stories of 2022

Photo by (NewsBreak)

As 2022 comes to an end, we at NewsBreak want to thank our readers for enduring this chaotic, controversial and sometimes amusing year in entertainment. We saw old flings reunite with the wedding of Ben Affleck and J.Lo nearly 20 years after they first dated. We also saw Pete Davidson in enough relationships for a lifetime. Doja Cat painted her face gold , Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for Halloween and Kim Kardashian faced controversy for donning Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala.

Taylor Swift made history with “Midnights,” becoming the first artist to take all of the top-10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100’s list. And then of course, Beyonce blessed us with “Renaissance,” her first studio album since 2016. Let’s take a look back at all of the top stories in entertainment this year.

Photo by (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

It was the slap heard across the country. Will Smith walked on stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped Chris Rock across the face while the comedian was presenting the award for “Best Documentary.” Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which apparently is what sparked the incident. Smith eventually issued an apology, but the damage had already been done. Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and was banned from the ceremony for 10 years.

Photo by (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After more than a decade apart, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited in 2021 and eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022. Following their elopement, “Bennifer” held a wedding celebration with family and friends in Georgia.

Photo by (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian made headlines for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the 2022 Met Gala. The controversy came after Pop Crave posted photos of the dress, supposedly taken before and after the Met Gala, revealing a visibly damaged garment. Both Kardashian and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum (the owner of the dress) were called out for allegedly damaging the “world’s most expensive dress.”

Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp sued ex Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. It was a trial whose juicy (and thoroughly bizarre) details enthralled the nation. In June of this year, Depp won all three defamation claims against Heard and was awarded $15 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages in her countersuit against Depp.

Photo by (Kate Green/Getty Images)

“Don’t Worry Darling” was making headlines long before the movie came out, specifically with director Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. From speculation of a major pay disparity between the film’s stars, to rumors surrounding Shia LaBeouf’s departure from the film, “Don’t Worry Darling” couldn’t seem to stay out of the spotlight.

Photo by (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, model Sumner Stroh shared on TikTok that she had a year-long affair with Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine. The TikTok went viral and Stroh ended up posting a Part 2 video, apologizing for making the original video and saying, “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this.” Levine later issued a statement denying the affair, but saying he used “poor judgment” in speaking with other women in a flirtatious manner.

Photo by (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Following the death of his mother, King Charles III became the oldest person to accede to the British throne at 73. The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom, is set to take place on May 6, 2023.

Photo by (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

It’s hard to keep up with all the controversial (and often alarming) things Kanye “Ye” West has done or said this year. In October, he officially lost billionaire status after being dropped by Adidas, as well as other brand partners, for making antisemitic statements. He then went on the podcast “Drink Champs” and falsely said George Floyd died from fentanyl use. He attended a dinner hosted by former President Donald Trump with Nick Fuentes, one of the country’s most prominent young white supremacists. And in December, he appeared on a podcast hosted by Alex Jones and said “I see good things about Hitler,” and was suspended from Twitter the next day for tweeting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.

Photo by (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” made history following its release, making her the first artist to claim the Billboard Hot 100’s entire top 10 in a week. Swift surpassed Drake, who previously logged nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 for a week in September 2021. After the release, Swift announced her upcoming “Eras Tour,” which led to all the Ticketmaster drama.

Photo by (Getty Images)

Social media was buzzing when Beyoncé teased that she’d be releasing new music earlier this year, and “Renaissance” did not disappoint. The artist’s seventh studio album included tracks like “Break My Soul,” “Heated” and more. Beyoncé confirmed that she’d be doing a “Renaissance” tour at the Wearable Art Gala. It’s expected to kick off next summer.

Other notable headlines from 2022:

Thanks for joining us in looking back at all the biggest entertainment stories from 2022. We'll see you again next year!