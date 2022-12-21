Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecast

Photo by (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

1. Bicyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run in north Portland

A bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries late Tuesday after being hit by a car. Portland police responded to a crash involving a bicyclist near the intersection of North Killingsworth Street and North Minnesota Avenue around 10:37 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the bicyclist, an adult man, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver did not remain at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-336821.

2. Deadly low temperatures forecast for Portland starting Wednesday

Multnomah County leaders say dangerously cold temperatures starting Wednesday are expected to reach the lowest recorded in Portland in two decades. Temperatures are forecast to be below freezing and could drop into the low teens overnight through Thursday. Strong winds could also cause wind chill as low as zero degrees. Temperatures could remain below freezing through Friday.

Officials are comparing the storm to the heat dome that killed 69 Oregonians in 2021. The extreme temperatures pose the greatest threat to people who are older, have disabilities or anyone experiencing homelessness.

Multnomah County is calling on Portlanders to check on their neighbors and support those living outside. Anyone who sees a person not dressed for winter should call the police non-emergency line for a welfare check. If someone’s life appears to be in danger, call 911.

3. Multnomah County declares state of emergency, opens severe weather shelters

Due to extreme temperatures in the forecast, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in an effort to prepare resources for the region’s most vulnerable populations. Homeless shelters are already operating, but four severe weather shelters are expected to open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and remain open until the cold weather passes.

The severe weather shelters have capacity for more than 310 people and will be open 24 hours a day. No one will be turned away, even if capacity is reached. Anyone who needs transportation to a shelter can call 211 or ride TriMet for free. Those riding TriMet will just need to let the driver know they’re going to a warming shelter.

