Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood River

Photo by (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PPB says city's pedestrian deaths have reached 70-year high

In 2022, at least 31 pedestrians have died on Portland’s streets after being struck by a vehicle, according to Portland police. That number of pedestrian fatalities was last recorded in 1952 and 1950.

One of the latest occurred Sunday night on North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. According to police, a man was hit by a car and was dead when officers got to the scene.

Last year, 63 people died in traffic crashes in Portland, 27 of whom were pedestrians. PPB says 66 people have been killed in traffic crashes in 2022.

Hannah Schafer with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said some of the biggest factors in these crashes are speed and impairment, and most are occurring in high-crash corridors. She said PBOT is prioritizing implementing safety improvements in these problem areas.

“There’s still a lot of work for us to do at PBOT to make our streets safer but we need partners in this and we need Portlanders to step up and do what they can to

2. Multnomah County preparing to keep homeless community safe amid cold weather advisory

Freezing temperatures are forecast for later this week and Multnomah County is discussing ways to keep thousands of homeless residents safe and warm. The county opens cold weather shelters when temperatures reach 25 degrees or lower for four hours in dry weather, or if there’s significant rain with temperatures below the freezing mark. According to Denis Theriault with the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services, they will announce when shelters are opening one day in advance.

“Luckily, we kind of worked to identify sites months before the winter, so we know that we’ve got three or four or maybe up to five sites that we could use, depending on where [the] need is the highest, what capacity looks like,” Theriault said. “We wouldn’t necessarily open them all at once.”

The JOHS said around 100 of its outreach workers are currently out on the streets, passing out warm gear and making sure people are aware of the cold weather advisory in effect. They also talk to people about the warming shelters and how to get to them. The office said it'll have workers out and about in vans, offering rides to anyone who needs to get to a shelter.

In recent years, shelters have had issues with a lack of staffing, but the JOHS said it has enough volunteers this year. However, the office does need donations. Learn more here .

3. I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood River after fatal crash

After a fatal crash occurred one mile west of Rooster Rock State Park on Tuesday morning, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed between Troutdale and Hood River. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved multiple vehicles and semi-trucks. The freeway is expected to be closed for some time, so drivers should find an alternative route.

The MCSO has not identified the person who died in the crash. No further details have been released.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, windy and icy road conditions caused several trucks to crash early Tuesday. For updated information on road conditions and closures, check TripCheck.com.

More Portland News: