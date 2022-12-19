Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversation

Photo by (David McNew/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Dec. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Northbound lanes of Marquam Bridge closed after man struck while working on car

After a man was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck, the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge were closed early Monday. Portland police said a person was working on their car on Interstate 5 around 5:15 a.m. when they were struck by another vehicle. According to officials, a man suffering life-threatening injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital. The semi-truck driver reportedly remained at the scene.

The crash caused a traffic backup on I-5 near Macadam Avenue. The ramp from Interstate 405 southbound to Marquam Bridge is closed. It’s unclear when the bridge will reopen. Drivers are being re-routed to I-405 northbound.

2. Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals

State and local leaders poured money into fixing Portland’s graffiti problem earlier this year, but a local crew is fighting back in a new way: putting up preventive graffiti. Graffiti Removal Services, contracted by the city, puts up unique, stenciled designs meant to spark conversation and ward off vandals.

“You know I’ve been in business in Portland here about nine or 10 years, and really like murals in town, if you put a mural up, they have a little bit of a code of ethics that they will not hurt the mural, they don’t tag murals,” said Paul Watts, owner of Graffiti Removal Services. “A lot of the plywood and the buildings that are boarded up - they kind of invite graffiti a little bit. We are going around and painting the plywood a couple of different colors, painting over the graffiti, and then, adding kind of a holiday touch to it with a couple of stencils that hopefully detract the graffiti.”

Graffiti Removal Services responds to clean up calls across the city, but lately has been working downtown and on the Central Eastside.

3. Veterinarians see spike in cases of dog flu

Oregon has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses this year, including COVID-19, RSV and the flu, but veterinarians are also reporting a spike in cases of dog flu. It looks similar to when humans get the flu. Dogs may have a cough, fever, running nose, gunk in their eyes, sneezing or may stop eating.

“I think it’s always something you should be aware of. It’s more contagious when you go to those huge traffic dog areas, kennels or dog parks, grooming facilities,” Kelsey Reinauer, a certified vet technician at Dove Lewis, told KOIN. “If you live in an apartment building with lots of dogs, that automatically makes you more high risk.”

Reinauer recommended getting dogs vaccinated to protect them from the flu. However, the vaccine isn’t a core vaccine for dogs, so not all veterinarians carry it. It’s recommended that pet owners call ahead to see if their vet has the vaccine.

