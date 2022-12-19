Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversation

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xS0oz_0jnqddeP00
Photo by(David McNew/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Dec. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Northbound lanes of Marquam Bridge closed after man struck while working on car

After a man was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck, the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge were closed early Monday. Portland police said a person was working on their car on Interstate 5 around 5:15 a.m. when they were struck by another vehicle. According to officials, a man suffering life-threatening injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital. The semi-truck driver reportedly remained at the scene.

The crash caused a traffic backup on I-5 near Macadam Avenue. The ramp from Interstate 405 southbound to Marquam Bridge is closed. It’s unclear when the bridge will reopen. Drivers are being re-routed to I-405 northbound.

2. Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals

State and local leaders poured money into fixing Portland’s graffiti problem earlier this year, but a local crew is fighting back in a new way: putting up preventive graffiti. Graffiti Removal Services, contracted by the city, puts up unique, stenciled designs meant to spark conversation and ward off vandals.

“You know I’ve been in business in Portland here about nine or 10 years, and really like murals in town, if you put a mural up, they have a little bit of a code of ethics that they will not hurt the mural, they don’t tag murals,” said Paul Watts, owner of Graffiti Removal Services. “A lot of the plywood and the buildings that are boarded up - they kind of invite graffiti a little bit. We are going around and painting the plywood a couple of different colors, painting over the graffiti, and then, adding kind of a holiday touch to it with a couple of stencils that hopefully detract the graffiti.”

Graffiti Removal Services responds to clean up calls across the city, but lately has been working downtown and on the Central Eastside.

3. Veterinarians see spike in cases of dog flu

Oregon has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses this year, including COVID-19, RSV and the flu, but veterinarians are also reporting a spike in cases of dog flu. It looks similar to when humans get the flu. Dogs may have a cough, fever, running nose, gunk in their eyes, sneezing or may stop eating.

“I think it’s always something you should be aware of. It’s more contagious when you go to those huge traffic dog areas, kennels or dog parks, grooming facilities,” Kelsey Reinauer, a certified vet technician at Dove Lewis, told KOIN. “If you live in an apartment building with lots of dogs, that automatically makes you more high risk.”

Reinauer recommended getting dogs vaccinated to protect them from the flu. However, the vaccine isn’t a core vaccine for dogs, so not all veterinarians carry it. It’s recommended that pet owners call ahead to see if their vet has the vaccine.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland Police Bureau# Traffic# Politics# Health# Dog flu

Comments / 2

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1935 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

NewsBreak's Year-End Review: Top Entertainment Stories of 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, we at NewsBreak want to thank our readers for enduring this chaotic, controversial and sometimes amusing year in entertainment. We saw old flings reunite with the wedding of Ben Affleck and J.Lo nearly 20 years after they first dated. We also saw Pete Davidson in enough relationships for a lifetime. Doja Cat painted her face gold, Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for Halloween and Kim Kardashian faced controversy for donning Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland area

Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecast

Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood River

Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Florida State

Colder temperatures promise great manatee spotting opportunities and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This week, we’re highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on where to spot manatees in the coming days, holiday lights at Largo Central Park, the beachside Seaglass Rosé experience happening next month and more.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps

Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FC

Photo by(Amanda Loman/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in Oregon

Photo by(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
46 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte Park

Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicide

Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Dec. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Where to get holiday-themed coffee flights and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This week, we’re highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the coffee shop offering Christmas-themed drink flights, the Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild event, exploring historic Neal Preserve and more.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony charges

Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast cities

Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more

Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
16 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top stories

Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commute

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Dec. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th year

Photo by(Ira L. Black/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and more

Photo by(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy