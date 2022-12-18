Colder temperatures promise great manatee spotting opportunities and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hello readers! This week, we’re highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on where to spot manatees in the coming days, holiday lights at Largo Central Park, the beachside Seaglass Rosé experience happening next month and more.

Photo by (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📍Crystal River, FL

Why we love this: Looking for something to do this weekend and in the coming week? This might be the perfect time to see Florida’s elusive manatees in the flesh. This piece from Uncovering Florida talks about all the places to see the animals. During the winter, manatees seek refuge in Florida’s many considerably warmer fresh water springs. It’s particularly special to see them in the wild, as Florida manatees are endangered with an estimated less than 10,000 left.

Photo by (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

📍Largo, FL

Why we love this: Largo Central Park is currently lit up with its annual holiday light display. This video from Florida and Beyond shows off the over two million lights displayed across the park. Admission to the event is free, but visitors can also check out a variety of rides ($6 each), food vendors and more.

Photo by (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📍Spring Hill, FL

Why we love this: This video from Adventures Are Out There showcases Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. It walks viewers through how to visit and all of the park’s many offerings, including a water park, mermaid show, river cruise and the springs, where visitors can see a variety of wildlife.

Photo by (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

📍Florida City, FL

Why we love this: This historical piece from Florida contributor Quintessa dives into the story of Anita Hill and offers perspective on why the public should give her the same grace Monica Lewinsky is asking for. Hill is a lawyer, educator, gender equality activist and author. She became a notable figure in 1991 when she accused her supervisor and then U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. She went on to testify about this in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Last year, she published a book on her experience and the origins and course of gender violence in our society. The book is titled, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence."

Photo by (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

📍Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why we love this: A first-of-its-kind beachside beverage event is coming to Fort Lauderdale next month. Presented by the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, the three-day Seaglass Rosé experience will showcase more than 30 rosé varieties from around the world. There will also be surprise guest chef appearances and several musical performances. Learn more about the event in this article from Best of South Florida.