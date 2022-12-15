Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FC

Photo by (Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. New report finds culture of misconduct within NWSL, Thorns FC

A new report released Wednesday and commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and NWSL Players Association, confirmed widespread misconduct throughout the league for a decade, most notably within the Portland Thorns organization. The report comes after a previous investigation in October led to the firing of two team executives, and for Merritt Paulson to put the team up for sale.

Many of the findings in the report reiterate what the Yates Report found in October of this year: widespread misconduct perpetuated by a toxic environment. Following the release of the report on Wednesday, Thorns fans said they hope this will lead to real change within the club and the league.

“The past year, year and a few months have just been a roller coaster, and it’s been a roller coaster mainly going downhill,” Gabby Rosas, of the Rose City Riveters, told KGW. “I think it’s important to make sure that we acknowledge that all of this is happening because of the bravery and the determination of players to make this league be better for it to be safer, for it to be less sexist, homophobic, racist and to have fewer sexual predators involved in it. They just really pulled back the curtain.”

2. Portland Public Schools, Portland police considering reintroducing school resource officers

Portland police say they’re currently talking with Portland Public Schools about reintroducing school resource officers, following three shootings outside local high schools in the last month. PPB Chief Chuck Lovell spoke at a news conference with city leaders on Wednesday, saying that student safety is very important to him as a former SRO.

The latest shooting happened earlier this week outside Cleveland High School. The school immediately went into lockdown. The suspect didn’t gain entry into any buildings, but police said a 16-year-old was shot outside the school. The student is expected to recover. The shooting is the third that’s occurred outside of a Portland high school in the last month.

Now, conversations surrounding school resource officers are being reignited across the city. They were originally pulled from Portland Public Schools in 2020.

3. OHA reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

In a new monthly data report published Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported an increase in statewide COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in deaths. In November, there were 15,236 new COVID cases, a 13% increase from October, when 13,427 cases were recorded.

Additionally, there were 140 outbreaks at care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a 40% increase from October.

OHA’s full report can be viewed here.

