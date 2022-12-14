Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in Oregon

Photo by (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Gov. Kate Brown commutes sentences of 17 people on death row in Oregon

On Tuesday, outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of 17 people to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Brown says following the move, no one will be on death row in the state. Many expressed outrage over the decision, however it’s unlikely any of the 17 people would’ve been executed, as Oregon hasn’t held an execution in 25 years.

The executive order, one of Brown’s last while in office, impacts not only over a dozen of the state’s most notorious convicted murderers, but their victims and families as well.

“I think it’s important that you always talk to the victims and people that were involved in these crimes. You have to see it from their perspective and how it changed so many lives,” John Mikkola, a retired Woodburn police sergeant who responded to the 2008 bank bombing that resulted in the death penalty sentences for Bruce and Joshua Turnidge, told KOIN. “There are some human beings that are so bad, they don’t even deserve to be on this earth… Someone has to deal with these people, doctors, dentists, for the rest of their lives, prison guards, people have to deal with them. Even some of the prisoners shouldn’t have to deal with them.”

A few of the most notable commuted sentences include that of Christian Longo, convicted of murdering his wife and three kids in 2002. Another is Gary Haugen, originally convicted of killing his girlfriend’s mother, and was sentenced to death after killing another inmate.

In a statement announcing the commutations, Brown wrote, “Justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people - even if a terrible crime placed them in prison.”

2. Portland's historic Roseway Theater won't be rebuilt after electrical fire

After an electrical fire in August severely damaged the nearly 100-year-old Roseway Theater in northeast Portland, its owner says the historic theater will not be rebuilt. Greg Wood said the cost of a rebuild would be too high. The building will instead be torn down.

Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue were called to a fire at the theater on Aug. 6 around 5:48 a.m. They arrived to find the building covered in black smoke. When firefighters entered the building, the floor collapsed and flames started to burn through the roof. They used aerial ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze from above. Investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical accident.

Wood said he’ll donate the salvaged Roseway Theater sign to the National Neon Sign Museum in The Dalles. The theater was originally built in Portland in 1924 and opened in 1925.

3. Portland's Eastmoreland neighborhood listed on National Register of Historic Places

After six years of delays, southeast Portland’s affluent Eastmoreland neighborhood has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The delays occurred due to some residents objecting restrictions affecting structures, landscapes and streetscapes in the area.

The neighborhood was first recommended to become a historic place by Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation in February 2017. The neighborhood association requested the designation as a way to stop home demolitions. However, some worried the distinction would impose new limits and costs for homeowners seeking to modify or repair their property.

Ultimately, the National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places, approved the nomination for the Eastmoreland neighborhood on Dec. 7.

