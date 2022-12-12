Where to get holiday-themed coffee flights and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hello readers! This week, we’re highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the coffee shop offering Christmas-themed drink flights, the Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild event, exploring historic Neal Preserve and more.

Photo by (Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

📍St. Petersburg, FL

Why we love this: Paradeco, a coffee shop in St. Petersburg, recently began serving a four-drink holiday flight, including their Black Forest Latte, Hot Cacao, Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Milk Tea. Local creator Uncovering Florida highlights all of the shop’s newest seasonal selections and what you should try for yourself.

Photo by (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

📍Sanford, FL

Why we love this: The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is currently hosting its Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild event. There are more than 30 large lanterns displaying plants, animals and more. This video from Florida and Beyond walks viewers through the event and everything you need to know to attend.

Photo by (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

📍Celebration, FL

Why we love this: Like we said last week, most people don’t associate snow with Florida, but Celebration is currently hosting its “Now Snowing” event through the end of December. Snow falls nightly by the hour from 6 - 9 p.m. Admission and parking at the event are free, but there are several additional offerings for a fee, including ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Check out this video from Florida With Five to learn more about the annual event.

Photo by (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

📍Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why we love this: Over 100 boats decked out in holiday lights are returning to Fort Lauderdale this weekend for the annual Winterfest Boat Parade. The tradition started in the 1970s and is now hosted by The Seminole Hard Rock. Check out this piece from Uncovering Florida to learn more about the event and how to make the most of your trip.

Photo by (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

📍Bradenton, FL

Why we love this: This video from Fit Life Travel explores the historic Neal Preserve, a great place to get outside and enjoy nature. Want to see views of the park from above the tree canopy? The Neal Preserve has an observation tower that visitors can climb up to check out the sites. In addition to its natural beauty, the area also has a rich history.

Photo by (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

📍Lake County, FL

Why we love this: There are lots of holiday events popping up this month, but it can be hard to find all the ones you really want to attend. This piece from Lake County Florida - Here’s What’s Happening lists out lots of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals and more to attend this holiday season. Take your pick!