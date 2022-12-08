Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast cities

Photo by (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland's homicide rate nearly double that of other major cities on west coast

With only a few weeks left of 2022, Portland has already matched last year’s record-breaking total of 90 homicides. Compared to other west coast cities, Portland is recording far more homicides.

The San Francisco Police Department recorded 51 homicides through early December and Seattle police reported 46 homicides through October. Sacramento police said they’ve had 54 homicides this year, and San Diego police said they’ve had 49 homicides.

“People feel unsafe right now and that’s very hard to address. We have crises at every level of our public safety system… All of these things have to get fixed,” Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz said. “The one common factor is all violent crime surrounds disorder… We still see a lot of gang violence, we still see a lot of violence in our homeless community, a lot of violence around narcotics and prevalence of them in our community.”

2. Mayor Ted Wheeler says city employees will begin working in-person at least half the time

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday that most city employees will need to begin working in-person at least half the time beginning April of next year. The “future of work model” is supposed to help accommodate Portland’s transition to a new form of government, which was approved by voters in November.

“We’ve heard from city employees loud and clear, and this approach provides maximum flexibility for in-person collaboration, while rising to the significant challenges we face and transformation the city is undergoing,” Wheeler said. “This model brings our workforce together half-time, which will provide the daily services we offer to Portlanders, and better ensures a successful implementation of charter changes Portlanders enthusiastically approved. We need ‘all hands on deck’ for the next 24 months as we navigate through the transition.”

Wheeler’s office said around 60% of city employees have been working in-person and the remaining 40% have been working in the office one day a week. A return to in-person work for city employees has been discussed since at least June 2021.

3. FBI investigating 'deliberate attack' on PGE substation in Clackamas

Portland General Electric confirmed this week that the FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a PGE substation in late November. The incident came to light after an attack on two power substations in North Carolina caused a major power outage. Federal law enforcement has warned of possible attacks on electricity infrastructure across the country.

“Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using hand tools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure,” said a federal memo obtained by NewsNation. “In recent attacks, criminal actors bypassed security by cutting the fence links, lighting nearby fires, shooting equipment from a distance or throwing objects over the fence and onto equipment.”

Utilities have taken specific measures over the past decade to protect vulnerable towers or substations. Federal law enforcement has been warning of domestic terror threats to critical infrastructure for years.

