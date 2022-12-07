Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more

Photo by (John Moore/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7

1. ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers

On Tuesday morning, crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation were dumping piles of rocks in place of homeless camps along I-5 near Delta Park. They began using the tactic four years ago. ODOT is bringing it back now that the weather is getting colder and they’re seeing an increase in homeless camps along the freeway.

“Basically, it’s an aggressive landscaping technique,” Don Hamilton, ODOT’s public information officer, said. “It’s kind of a last resort where we use these to try to make sure that the campers, the illegal campers are not on state property. This is especially dangerous in the winter when the roads can get slick and icy and cars can go spinning off the road.”

However, some of the campers in the area told KGW that those safety concerns are the least of their worries.

“I think it’s a little overboard, a little excessive just to keep camping from happening,” Sean, who lives in a tent under an overpass near Delta Park, told KGW. His site was cleared by Rapid Response crews on Tuesday. “If they had an alternative that would be one thing. I don’t know where everybody’s going to go.”

ODOT’s installation of the boulders is using thousands of taxpayer dollars. They try to help those who are being displaced by handing out brochures that outline where homeless people can access services.

2. Black Resilience Fund launches guaranteed income program for 25 families

After being selected from more than 11,000 applicants, 25 participants in the Black Resilience Fund’s 3-year guaranteed income program met for orientation on Tuesday. The families will get up to $2,000 a month for the next three years.

“Black Resilience Fund is so grateful to have been community-funded since day one,” Cameron Whitten, CEO of Brown Hope, the nonprofit running the program, said. “We are both raising money from the community and giving money back into the community, so that is why we care so much about direct-cash assistance. No bureaucracy, no red tape, full trust that Black families know what they need to do to accomplish their wildest dreams.”

The Black Resilience Fund will provide the monthly guaranteed income to 25 families from December 2022 to December 2025. Depending on household income and size, they’ll be eligible for up to $2,000 a month.

3. Pittock Mansion makes plans to increase visitor engagement

Portland’s Pittock Mansion is all decked out for its annual Christmas display. It’s the museum’s biggest attraction of the year, but those who run it say they have plans to increase attendance at Pittock Mansion year-round.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential,” Paula Gangopadhyay, the CEO of the Pittock Mansion, said. She took the job just six months ago. “We would like to host events, we might actually want to rent the place if somebody wants to have a mini-gathering. We haven’t done any of that so we want to be proactive, we’re going to explore and do it in a much more thoughtful manner.”

She calls the planned multi-year vision and fundraising effort “Pittock 2.0.” The goal is to transform the museum internally and how it approaches community engagement. Gangopadhyay said part of this will be expanding the museum exhibits to include the voices of marginalized communities.

