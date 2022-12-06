Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top stories

Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide

Portland police say the death of a man whose body was found in a shipping container after a fire is now being investigated as a homicide. Portland Fire & Rescue crews found 56-year-old Jesse Ray Burns Jr. while putting out a fire at 900 North Thunderbird Way on Nov. 27. Fire crews called police, who responded and took over the investigation.

According to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner, Burns died by smoke inhalation. His death has been ruled a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0433, or Detective Steve Gandy at stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0449.

2. Kenny & Zuke's Delicatessen moving across the river, closing downtown shop

On Monday, Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen announced they’ll be moving to the east side of Portland after more than a decade downtown. The Jewish delicatessen, which has been operating its shop on Southwest Harvey Milk Street for 15 years, is moving to 3808 North Williams Avenue, #125.

Owner Ken Gordon said they decided to move for economic reasons and to downsize. The new location will open on New Year’s Day. It will have a “bagel-centric” menu with espresso drinks, self-serve options and new locally smoked fish options. It will also have a heated patio outside.

3. Portlanders can see Cold Moon on Wednesday

Portlanders will be able to see December’s full moon, commonly known as the Cold Moon, on Wednesday. Some also refer to it as the Long Night Moon, because December’s full moon lasts longer than those in other months.

The Cold Moon will rise on the northeastern horizon at 3:59 p.m. before the sun sets at 4:27 p.m., according to Oregon Museum of Science & Industry’s Director of Space Science Education Jim Todd. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the Cold Moon will reach peak illumination at 8:09 p.m.

More Portland News:

