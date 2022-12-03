Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.

📍 Tampa, FL

Why we love this: The Tampa International Airport announced this week that in addition to allowing people to enter name ideas for their giant flamingo in the main terminal, they’re offering some sweet prizes to the winner, including a free flight to a destination of their choosing. This article from Uncovering Florida breaks down everything you need to do to enter the contest or vote for the 21-foot flamingo’s new name.

📍 Largo, FL

Why we love this: Every year, the Florida Botanical Gardens hosts their Holiday Lights in the Garden event. It’s perfect for families looking to get outside and enjoy elaborate holiday light displays, entertainment, activities, food and more. This video from Florida and Beyond walks viewers through everything they need to know about the annual event.

📍 Varies

Why we love this: Most people don’t associate Florida, known as the Sunshine State, with snow, but there are a few places that bring the chill during the winter with the help of ice machines. This article highlights five places you can see “snow” and “ice” in Florida this winter, including Gaylord Palms, Hunsader Farms, Snowcat Ridge and more.

📍 Clermont, FL

Why we love this: Looking to pick some fresh oranges? This might just be your opportunity. This piece from Florida With Five Blogs highlights the Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. The family-owned property operates on over 2,500 acres and grows more than 50 varieties of citrus (available for u-pick from November-May). The Showcase of Citrus also offers monster truck tours, hay rides, farm animals and a fishing pond. The best part? Visiting is completely free.

📍 Tampa, FL

Why we love this: Local contributor Tampa Florida Living shares a local’s perspective on all the top reasons to move to Tampa. This video provides relevant insight for those looking to move, and lots of fun tips for anyone already living near Tampa and looking to explore the area.