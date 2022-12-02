Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th year

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Ira L. Black/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland Thorns head coach announces resignation

Just one day after Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson announced he was selling the team, head coach Rhian Wilkinson announced Friday that she will resign after one year with the club. In the news release posted Friday morning, the Thorns said Wilkinson “self-reported a matter to Club leadership, who then elevated it to NWSL” late in the season. The team said she was “cleared of any wrongdoing” after a joint investigation by the league and the players union.

“The Portland Thorns and Coach Wilkinson followed all League processes and policies and fully cooperated with this investigation,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “The joint investigative team conducted a thorough investigation that resulted in a finding of no violation of League policies.”

2. Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, Portland Lesbian Choir prepare for December shows

The Portland Lesbian Choir and the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus are preparing two separate shows in December to celebrate visibility and community. The Portland Lesbian Choir will be performing “Be A Light” on Saturday and Sunday at the Performing Arts Center at Parkrose High School. The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus will be performing their holiday show, “Light The Way Home,” from Dec. 9-11 at the Newmark Theater.

“The show is ultimately about finding a place where you belong, where you feel joy and love,” Braeden Ayers, artistic director of PGMC, said. “We’ve got everything, we’ve got some traditional holiday carols with classical orchestration, which is really fun to sing. Some gospel in there as well and then we have a lot of great hits by some gay icons.”

3. Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th year starting Friday

Starting Friday night, the Christmas Ships will be back in the water in Portland for its 68th year. Both the Columbia River fleet and Willamette River fleet are set to leave from the M. James Gleason Boat Ramp around 7 p.m. on Friday. They’ll then cruise down to North Portland Harbor near Hayden Island.

On Monday, the ships will be sailing down the Willamette River for the first time. There will be 15 opportunities to watch the festive boats in action throughout December. To find the full schedule, visit the Christmas Ships’ website.

