Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and more

Photo by (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland City Council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion

Portland City Council approved a $27 million cash infusion aimed at jumpstarting an aggressive new approach to reduce homeless street camping on Wednesday. The decision was approved in a 3-0 vote. It’s part of a larger spending package that will also provide funding for the restructuring of Portland city government.

Two commissioners, Jo Ann Hardesty and Carmen Rubio, were absent during the vote. Hardesty previously said she wouldn’t support the homelessness plan.

The city’s latest effort to address homelessness in the city was first pitched by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan less than six weeks ago. It quickly won council approval. The plan aims to create thousands of new affordable housing units in the next decade, get more unhoused people into addiction or mental health treatment and more.

2. Merritt Paulson selling Portland Thorns FC, maintaining ownership of Timbers

Merritt Paulson has decided to sell the Portland Thorns Football Club, saying he feels the team needs a fresh voice to lead them into the future. Paulson will maintain ownership of the Portland Timbers.

“Only people who never make mistakes are people who don’t make decisions, and were are not perfect all the way through, but we’ve leaned into this challenge as an opportunity to get better,” Paulson told FOX 12. “What has been built with the Portland Thorns is something I am proud of as anything. It’s shown the world what women’s sport can be.”

Paulson will continue to own the Timbers, but said he’s seeking a female-led ownership group to guide the Thorns’ franchise. He said he’ll continue to work with the new owners of the team for the club’s training facility to be built. He’s also pledging $1 million to the new NWSL Players Safety Office.

3. Belmont Station introduces first ever Beer Advent Calendar for 25th anniversary

Belmont Station, a taproom and bottle shop in southeast Portland, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with its first ever Beer Advent Calendar. General Manager Ryan Fosbinder and Purchasing Manager Sean Lewallen are packaging 24 specific cans selected by staff to create the calendar.

“Something that I’ve always enjoyed drinking is in this box, something that everybody has always enjoyed drinking is in this box, and hopefully others can enjoy too,” Fosbinder said.

The calendar includes 24 beers and features Belgian styles, winter beers, stouts, pilsners, ciders and more. Most of the assorted brews are from Oregon. Each box costs $125 and a limited amount are available on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

