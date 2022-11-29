Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in Gresham

Emily Scarvie

Photo by(Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. MAX Blue Line experiencing delays after train hits person in Gresham

TriMet’s MAX Blue Line is experiencing disruptions after a person was hit by a train in Gresham early Tuesday. A service alert was issued shortly after midnight. The collision occurred hear Ruby Junction and East 197th Avenue, according to TriMet.

There are shuttle buses going between East 172nd Avenue and Civic Drive. TriMet said riders should expect delays.

2. The Better Business Bureau offers advice on how to avoid scams on Giving Tuesday

The Better Business Bureau is offering advice on how to avoid being scammed and help those who really need it on Giving Tuesday. The BBB’s Lisa Frohnapfel shared the following tips.

  • Know who you’re giving to: The BBB’s best suggestion is to do research on a charity before you contribute. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org to find out if an organization is BBB Accredited.
  • Be cautious about name confusion: Some charities seek support for the same cause and their names can appear similar. Make sure you have the exact name of the charity.
  • Don’t be pressured to act: Don’t let a caller or email pressure your decision to donate. Take your time and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision.
  • Give directly: Some charities use third parties to collect funds. These companies often take a portion of the proceeds. Instead, donate to the charity directly.
  • Consider tax-exempt status: Over one million organizations have applied for and received charitable tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, meaning they’re eligible to receive gifts that are deductible as charitable donations.

For even more information on how to avoid scams on Giving Tuesday, visit the BBB’s website.

3. Morrison Bridge turns orange on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Monday was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Portland’s Morrison Bridge joined landmarks across the world by lighting up orange for awareness. The lights were set up by Zonta Clubs of Oregon and Washington to highlight the fact that over one-third of women around the world have experienced physical or sexual violence.

Since 1999, Zonta International says it’s given more than $30 million to support women’s health and prevent gender-based violence in 66 countries.

