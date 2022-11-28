Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more

Photo by (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike over weekend

Amid the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at stores across the country, several workers at a southwest Portland Starbucks went on strike over the weekend. Sunday was the final day of a planned 3-day strike for the workers. The workers at the Garden Home location claim the company is allowing non-union employees to be tipped through their store’s card readers, but took away that option for those at union shops.

“It’s not right for Starbucks to continually deny these tips, and these workers work hard,” former employee Arthur Pratt told KOIN 6. “I was terminated a few weeks ago and I work hard and I’m still fighting for my coworkers.”

2. Portland businesses navigate changing consumer habits on Cyber Monday

Lots of people are searching for holiday gifts amid the Thanksgiving trifecta of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Despite welcoming more customers recently, many Portland businesses say the shift to online shopping has become even more apparent.

“We’re definitely starting to get more in-person shopping again,” Ariel Kusby, a bookseller at Broadway Books, told KGW 8. “We still have a significant amount of online orders - that’s increased significantly since before the pandemic.”

Stores adjusted over the last two years, and the new customer preference to shop online has become clear. Online sales from Black Friday nationally are expected to set records, topping $9 billion. That’s up 2% from 2021.

3. People stop armed robbery at NE Portland bar on Saturday

On Saturday morning just after 12:30 a.m., police responded a reported robbery with a gun at 10834 Northeast Sandy Boulevard. By the time Portland police arrived at Be Van Sports Bar, bystanders had stopped the robbery and pinned the suspect to the ground.

“I was shocked, but it’s not surprising,” Alexis Carrillo, who manages Sandy Smoke Shop, told KGW 8. “They did what they had to do, you know - good thing there was people there to do that.”

According to a document released by PPB on Monday, one of the people who subdued the subject, identified as Daniel Mitchell, was Jonathan Nguyen, the owner of the bar. When police arrived at the scene, another person handed officers a BB gun pistol they said they’d taken from Mitchell.

Nguyen said Mitchell had come into the bar and asked for a drink. When he was asked to pull down his mask and show identification, Mitchell pulled out the BB gun and demanded money. Nguyen told police he pulled out a taser and attempted to use it on Mitchell but missed. Another person in the bar then assisted him in detaining Mitchell.

Mitchell said he tried to rob the bar to pay off a drug debt. He told police that a patron pulled out a real gun, “so he placed his fake pistol back in his pocket and was detained by people in the bar.” Police arrested him and took him to a nearby hospital, saying he “clearly needed medical attention.” He faces a second-degree robbery charge.

