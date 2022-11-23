Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreak

Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Doernbecher, Randall children's hospitals implement crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreak

Amid a major increase of respiratory disease cases among children in Oregon, two hospitals providing the majority of the state’s pediatric care capacity have moved to crisis standards of care. The crisis standards help hospitals decide which patients get care when resources are severely limited. It also allows them to loosen staffing standards so nurses can care for more patients.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the primary condition sending infants and children to the hospital. The virus is particularly dangerous for infants. The dramatic increase in patients combined with ongoing staffing shortages has severely strained hospitals.

Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at OHSU and Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel account for most of Oregon’s pediatric intensive care unit beds. Providence St. Vincent has an additional four pediatric intensive care unit beds and can expand to six if necessary.

2. Feed the Community hosting another food drive ahead of Thanksgiving

Investment house Sloy, Dahl and Holst is teaming up with restaurant Trap Kitchen once again to provide the local community with meals this Thanksgiving. Sloy, Dahl and Holst founder Ron Sloy already knew Trap Kitchen Manager Eddie Bynum because of his relationship with Bynum’s father. In 2021, the manager reached out to “Uncle” Sloy about sponsoring the restaurant’s annual holiday turkey giveaway.

The latest Feed the Community drive took place on Sunday. Portlanders were invited to show up and receive their “free turkey and holiday essentials.”

Feed the Community is happening again on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. People are welcome to stop by the restaurant within the Roseland Theater to grab free hot plates for them and their family. There’s no registration for the event.

“Portland’s changed a lot and so, this is what it’s about,” Sloy said. “This is what makes the holidays when you can get your heart full and feed somebody or do something just out of kindness.”

3. Lifetime releasing movie based on convicted murderer Nancy Crampton Brophy

Lifetime is set to release a new dramatic crime movie next year based on a high-profile Portland murder case. “How to Murder Your Husband” is based on the murder of Daniel Brophy, a chef and instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute. On June 2, 2018, his students found him dead on the floor of a kitchen inside the institute. Investigators determined he’d been shot twice through the heart.

His wife, romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, was arrested in September 2018 for his murder. She’d previously written a blog post titled “How to Murder Your Husband,” the namesake for the upcoming movie.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed Crampton Brophy’s trial, but on May 25, a jury found her guilty of killing her husband. She was sentenced to life in prison on June 13.

“How to Murder Your Husband” is set to be released on Jan. 14, 2023.

More Portland News:

